‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Exclusive Clip: ‘You F*CKED My Best Friend!’ [WATCH]

*We have an exclusive clip of this week’s new episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition,” airing Thursday, October 14 on WE tv.

Per press release, this season features Hip Hop legend N.O.R.E and NERI, two-time Grammy Award nominee MONIE LOVE and TUFF, Producer MALLY MALL and TREASURE, and Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’s favorite on again off again couple SIIR BROCK and AMBER LAURA — all head to Marriage Boot Camp to find out if their relationships are worth saving.

Resident counselor Dr. Ish Major, along with Judge Lynn Toler are back. Their no-nonsense, no BS tough love will be doled out to pull these celebrities out of the clouds and put them back into reality. Dr. Ish and Judge Toler force the couples to dig deep to confront lies, tears and denials. But when dark secrets are ultimately exposed, will the couples continue to make beautiful music together or decide it’s time to go solo?

Our exclusive clip from this week’s premiere episode finds Amber and Siir Brock confronting each other about why they resent each other.

Watch the fiery moment via the clip above.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, the couples defend themselves in a rap battle to address their resentments. N.O.R.E. drops a bomb on Neri during a drill. Tuff refuses to take accountability for his past. Tresure’s drinking causes trouble and leads to an explosive end of the night.

“Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” airs Thursdays at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on WE tv.