Wednesday, October 6, 2021
‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ Exclusive Clip: ‘You Cheated on Me w/ a Man! [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*Four new hip hop couples face the music on a brand-new season of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition,” premiering Thursday, October 7 on WE tv. 

Per press release, this season features Hip Hop legend N.O.R.E and NERI, two-time Grammy Award nominee MONIE LOVE and TUFF, Producer MALLY MALL and TREASURE, and Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’s favorite on again off again couple SIIR BROCK and AMBER LAURA — all head to Marriage Boot Camp to find out if their relationships are worth saving.

Resident counselor Dr. Ish Major, along with Judge Lynn Toler are back. Their no-nonsense, no BS tough love will be doled out to pull these celebrities out of the clouds and put them back into reality. Dr. Ish and Judge Toler force the couples to dig deep to confront lies, tears and denials. But when dark secrets are ultimately exposed, will the couples continue to make beautiful music together or decide it’s time to go solo?

We have an exclusive clip from this week’s premiere episode which finds Siir Brock discussing his experience coming out in the hip hop industry and cheating on Amber with men.

Watch the moment via the clip below.

“Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” kicks off Thursday, October 7th at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on WE tv.

OTHER NEWS: 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards Winners Announced – We’ve Got the Complete List / WATCH

Previous articleGeorge Floyd Family Press Conference and Reception in Los Angeles on Friday (Oct. 8)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

