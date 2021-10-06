Maya Cozier’s ‘She Paradise’ Trailer Drop! – WATCH

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Samuel Goldwyn Films acquired the North American rights to up and coming director, Maya Cozier’s “She Paradise.”

The Soca dance drama stars Onessa Nestor, Kimberly Crichton (“Home Again”), Denisia Latchman, Michael Cherrie (“The Rise and Fall of John Tesoro”), Kern Mollineau, and Chelsey Rampersad.

Click here to watch the trailer!

Sparkle (Nestor), 17 years old, discovers a free spirit and allure group of Soca dancers in the bustling streets of downtown Trinidad. Enamored by the glimpse of sisterhood, she uses her wit to convince them to take her under their wing. The women bring Sparkle into a dizzying nightlife of partying, glamour, and money, but as things spiral out of control. Soca is a language of sisterhood yet one that’s hardly free from the controlling power of men with money. Sparkle is forced to make some tough decisions.

“It’s surreal to see how a small idea that Melina Brown (film writer) and I discussed a few years ago has developed and found life in new ways overtime. We’ve always been driven by expanding the way black womanhood is portrayed in cinema, and we’re thrilled to partner with Samuel Goldwyn Films on this new chapter for “She Paradise,” shared,” Cozier.

Follow the movie @SheParadiseTheFilm

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: WATCH: Dave Chappelle Tells Morgan Freeman to ‘Shut the F**k Up’ in Promo for Netflix Special ‘The Closer’