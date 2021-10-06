Wednesday, October 6, 2021
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Maya Cozier’s ‘She Paradise’ Trailer Drop! – WATCH

By Fahnia Thomas
0

*Samuel Goldwyn Films acquired the North American rights to up and coming director, Maya Cozier’s “She Paradise.”

The Soca dance drama stars Onessa Nestor, Kimberly Crichton (“Home Again”), Denisia Latchman, Michael Cherrie (“The Rise and Fall of John Tesoro”), Kern Mollineau, and Chelsey Rampersad.

Click here to watch the trailer!

Sparkle (Nestor), 17 years old, discovers a free spirit and allure group of Soca dancers in the bustling streets of downtown Trinidad. Enamored by the glimpse of sisterhood, she uses her wit to convince them to take her under their wing. The women bring Sparkle into a dizzying nightlife of partying, glamour, and money, but as things spiral out of control. Soca is a language of sisterhood yet one that’s hardly free from the controlling power of men with money. Sparkle is forced to make some tough decisions.

“It’s surreal to see how a small idea that Melina Brown (film writer) and I discussed a few years ago has developed and found life in new ways overtime. We’ve always been driven by expanding the way black womanhood is portrayed in cinema, and we’re thrilled to partner with Samuel Goldwyn Films on this new chapter for “She Paradise,” shared,” Cozier.

Follow the movie @SheParadiseTheFilm

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: WATCH: Dave Chappelle Tells Morgan Freeman to ‘Shut the F**k Up’ in Promo for Netflix Special ‘The Closer’

SheParadise_Amazon_1200x1600
She Paradise (2021)

Previous articleFrom Tormentor to Mentor: Larry Simmons’ Journey From A Life Of Chaos to One Of Service   
Next articleRihanna’s Savage X Fenty Brand Getting Storefront Treatment in 2022
Fahnia Thomas

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

Today’s Video

‘You Stole It!’: Watch This TikToker Track her Missing...

Today’s Video

‘Police Ain’t Doing S**t’: Viral TikTok Video Questions Recent...

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO