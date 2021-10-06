Wednesday, October 6, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Sage Steele off Air Over Controversial Comments & Positive Covid Test⁠

By Fisher Jack
0

Sage Steele (with mic) - Getty
Sage Steele – Getty

*ESPN’s #SageSteele will be taking a break from her usual duties after she made some controversial comments.⁠

The #SportsCenter anchor appeared on a third-party podcast where she made comments about Barack Obama’s racial background, ESPN’s coronavirus policy, and even suggested that certain female journalists face harassment because of their clothing choices.⁠

According to reports, ESPN Management in Bristol, Conn. was not too happy about her latest comments on the “Uncut With Jay Cutler” podcast.

“At ESPN, we embrace different points of view — dialogue and discussion make this place great. That said, we expect that those points of view be expressed respectfully, in a manner consistent with our values, and in line with our internal policies,” the sports-media outlet stated. “We are having direct conversations with Sage, and those conversations will remain private.”⁠

During the podcast, Steel expressed how “sick” Disney’s requirements were that most employees get vaccinated while noting that she “did not” want the shot, but she did. She also spoke about how surprised she was when she found out that Obama identified as a black man

Steele also issued her own statement provided to Fox News by ESPN apologizing for her remarks.

“I know my recent comments created controversy for the company, and I apologize. We are in the midst of an extremely challenging time that impacts all of us, and it’s more critical than ever that we communicate constructively and thoughtfully,” Steele said

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Chris Rock Says He’s ‘Back From The Dead’ After COVID-19 Recovery

Previous article‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ Exclusive Clip: ‘You Cheated on Me w/ a Man! [VIDEO]
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

Today’s Video

‘You Stole It!’: Watch This TikToker Track her Missing...

Today’s Video

‘Police Ain’t Doing S**t’: Viral TikTok Video Questions Recent...

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO