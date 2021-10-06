Chris Rock Says He’s ‘Back From The Dead’ After COVID-19 Recovery

*Fully vaccinated Chris Rock says he’s “back from the dead” after testing positive last month to COVID-19.

“I’m back from the dead! I had COVID. I had motherf–king COVID. Goddamnit,” he said at the opening night of musician Robert Glasper’s “Robtober” residency at the legendary Blue Note Jazz Club on Sunday, per Page Six.

Rock and comedian Dave Chappelle “just showed up unannounced, and introduced him,” an insider told Page Six.

In September, Rock urged his fans to “get vaccinated” after he’d tested positive for the virus. “Trust me, you don’t want this,” he tweeted.

It was back in May that Rock told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” that he got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and joked that he used his star status and “skipped the line” in getting it.

“I used my celebrity, Jimmy,” Rock said. “I didn’t care. I was like, ‘Hey, step aside Betty White, step aside old people, Judge Judy.’”

People who are fully vaccinated can still get Covid-19 — these are called breakthrough cases — but being immunized allegedly reduces the risk of hospitalization or death, according to so-called health experts.

The CDC has confirmed that fully vaxxed people are testing positive and getting sick, and many are likely to get a breakthrough infection.

“Every year, because the influenza virus mutates, we tell people to get a flu shot because we know that it changes, and last year’s protection may not be as good against this year’s viruses,” said Dr.Ilboudo, a pediatric infectious disease expert. “Although SARS-CoV2 is not an influenza virus, it also mutates and the new strains—as we have seen with Delta—can become more virulent.”

Dr. Ilboudo also noted that the viruses that cause COVID mutate more frequently than flu viruses.

According to the CDC, a vaccine breakthrough case occurs when a fully vaccinated person tests positive for COVID-19 more than two weeks after getting the jab, per MSN.

At Glasper’s show, Rock and Chapelle reportedly joked about Chris’ COVID-19 experience.

“It wasn’t quite as hard as being black, but it was close… That’s why everyone’s trying to avoid it man,” Rock quipped. He then revealed, “I think I got it on this Civil Rights movie.”

“That’s a noble way to get COVID,” Chappelle responded.