Network Eyes Nick Cannon to Takeover Wendy Williams’ Time Slot Amid Health Related Hiatus

*Nick Cannon and his new daytime talk show could replace Wendy Williams’ timeslot amid her continued health issues.

Show execs are said to be considering Cannon a “backup plan” since the season 13 premiere has been delayed several times.

An insider revealed to Page Six, “The executives have been talking. They are keeping a close eye on [Williams’] recovery and hoping for the best. But they have pushed back [her] show premiere several times, so they are already thinking of a backup plan.”

The source claims Nick is the top choice due to his popularity.

“It would not be a far stretch for Nick to take her time slot…Debmar-Mercury [which produces both shows] is really pushing to make Nick Canon’s show a huge success,” the source added. “He already has a major platform, and a huge fanbase, so it is an easy win. So, if Wendy’s show ends up being a no-go, their backup plan is already set.”

READ MORE: ‘Wendy Williams Show’ Premiere Date Delayed Again Amid Her ‘Ongoing Medical Issues’

We previously reported, the premiere of “The Wendy Williams Show” has been delayed as the host continues to have health struggles.

In a statement shared on social media, the show noted how Wendy’s “breakthrough COVID case is no longer an issue and she has tested negative, but she is still dealing with some ongoing medical issues.”

“The Wendy Williams Show” was set for its season 13 return on October 4, with “all new hot topics.” It was previously slated to air on Sept. 20 but was pushed back after Williams tested positive for COVID-19 and was later hospitalized due to alleged psychiatric issues.

“While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19,” a Sept. 15 statement posted on Instagram said.

“To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th,” the statement continued. “In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled.”

Wendy’s team previously revealed that she was battling “ongoing health issues,” that prevented her from promoting the show, so the new season premiere has been put on hold.

According to a Wendy source, the talk show host is “in need of serious help and was drinking every day” prior to being hospitalized for psychiatric issues.