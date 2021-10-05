Here’s What’s New on Netflix for October 2021

*Netflix has unveiled its list of entertaining shows and films for the month of October.
Fans of the streaming giant’s hit series “You,” will be thrilled to know that the third season debuts this month. A prequel to Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead “titled “Army of Thieves” will also drop as well as Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay’s “Colin in Black & White” series.
Scroll down to check out everything being released this month on Netflix.
October 1
Diana: The Musical (Netflix Special)
The Guilty (Netflix Film)
MAID (Netflix Series)
Scaredy Cats (Netflix Family)
A Knight’s Tale
An Inconvenient Truth
Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
As Good as It Gets
Awakenings
B.A.P.S.
Bad Teacher
The Cave
Desperado
The Devil Inside
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Double Team
The DUFF
Eagle Eye
Endless Love
Ghost
Gladiator
Hairspray (2007)
The Holiday
Jet Li’s Fearless
The Karate Kid (2010)
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Léon: The Professional
Malcolm X
Observe and Report
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Project X
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Rumor Has It…
Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9
Serendipity
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Step Brothers
The Ugly Truth
Till Death
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Unthinkable
Waterworld
Zodiac
October 3
Scissor Seven: (Season 3)
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17
October 4
On My Block: Season 4
October 6
Bad Sport (Netflix Documentary)
Baking Impossible (Netflix Series)
The Blacklist: Season 8
Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things
There’s Someone Inside Your House (Netflix Film)
October 7
The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2 (Netflix Anime)
October 8
A Tale Dark & Grimm (Netflix Family)
Pretty Smart (Netflix Series)
October 9
Insidious: Chapter 2
October 11
The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Going in Style
Shameless (U.S.): Season 11
October 12
Convergence: Courage in a Crisis (Netflix Documentary)
Mighty Express: Season 5 (Netflix Family)
The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 (Netflix Documentary)
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It
Smart People
October 13
Reflection of You (Netflix Series)
Violet Evergarden the Movie
October 14
Another Life: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
In the Dark: Season 3
October 15
CoComelon: Season 4
Karma’s World (Netflix Family)
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween (Netflix Family)
You: Season 3 (Netflix Series)
October 16
Victoria & Abdul
October 20
Found (Netflix Documentary)
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
Night Teeth (Netflix Film)
October 21
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 (Netflix Family)
Sex, Love & goop (Netflix Series)
October 22
Adventure Beast (Netflix Series)
Dynasty: Season 4
Inside Job (Netflix Series)
Locke & Key: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
Maya and the Three (Netflix Family)
Roaring Twenties (Netflix Documentary)
October 24
We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks
October 25
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
October 26
Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3
Sex: Unzipped (Netflix Series)
October 27
Begin Again
Hypnotic (Netflix Film)
Wentworth: Season 8 (new episode)
October 28
Fantastic Fungi
The Flash: Season 4
Tattoo Redo: (Netflix Series)
October 29
Army of Thieves (Netflix Film)
Colin in Black & White (Netflix Series)
Roaring Twenties (Netflix Documentary) (new episodes)
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go