Here’s What’s New on Netflix for October 2021

*Netflix has unveiled its list of entertaining shows and films for the month of October.

Fans of the streaming giant’s hit series “You,” will be thrilled to know that the third season debuts this month. A prequel to Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead “titled “Army of Thieves” will also drop as well as Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay’s “Colin in Black & White” series.

Scroll down to check out everything being released this month on Netflix.

October 1

Diana: The Musical (Netflix Special)

The Guilty (Netflix Film)

MAID (Netflix Series)

Scaredy Cats (Netflix Family)

A Knight’s Tale

An Inconvenient Truth

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1

As Good as It Gets

Awakenings

B.A.P.S.

Bad Teacher

The Cave

Desperado

The Devil Inside

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Team

The DUFF

Eagle Eye

Endless Love

Ghost

Gladiator

Hairspray (2007)

The Holiday

Jet Li’s Fearless

The Karate Kid (2010)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Léon: The Professional

Malcolm X

Observe and Report

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Project X

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumor Has It…

Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Step Brothers

The Ugly Truth

Till Death

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Unthinkable

Waterworld

Zodiac

October 3

Scissor Seven: (Season 3)

October 3

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17

October 4

On My Block: Season 4

October 6

Bad Sport (Netflix Documentary)

Baking Impossible (Netflix Series)

The Blacklist: Season 8

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things

There’s Someone Inside Your House (Netflix Film)

October 7

​​The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2 (Netflix Anime)

October 8

A Tale Dark & Grimm (Netflix Family)

Pretty Smart (Netflix Series)

October 9

Insidious: Chapter 2

October 11

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Going in Style

Shameless (U.S.): Season 11

October 12

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis (Netflix Documentary)

Mighty Express: Season 5 (Netflix Family)

The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 (Netflix Documentary)

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It

Smart People

October 13

Reflection of You (Netflix Series)

Violet Evergarden the Movie

October 14

Another Life: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

​​In the Dark: Season 3

October 15

CoComelon: Season 4

Karma’s World (Netflix Family)

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween (Netflix Family)

You: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

October 16

​​Victoria & Abdul

October 20

Found (Netflix Documentary)

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Night Teeth (Netflix Film)

October 21

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 (Netflix Family)

Sex, Love & goop (Netflix Series)

October 22

Adventure Beast (Netflix Series)

​​Dynasty: Season 4

Inside Job (Netflix Series)

Locke & Key: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Maya and the Three (Netflix Family)

Roaring Twenties (Netflix Documentary)

October 24

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks

October 25

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

October 26

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3

Sex: Unzipped (Netflix Series)

October 27

Begin Again

Hypnotic (Netflix Film)

Wentworth: Season 8 (new episode)

October 28

Fantastic Fungi

The Flash: Season 4

Tattoo Redo: (Netflix Series)

October 29

Army of Thieves (Netflix Film)

Colin in Black & White (Netflix Series)

Roaring Twenties (Netflix Documentary) (new episodes)

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go