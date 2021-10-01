Netflix Shares Data Showing ‘Bridgerton’ and ‘Bird Box’ Tops List of Most Popular Shows, Movies

*Netflix has unveiled data showing its most popular shows and movies.

CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos presented two separate metrics during his appearance at Vox Media’s Code Conference, per Variety.

Here’s more from the outlet:

One showed the most popular Netflix shows based on its proprietary metric of the number of accounts that selected a given title in the first 28 days of release (and streamed for at least 2 minutes). A second showed total time spent viewing by hours within the initial 28-day window — engagement data Netflix has not released previously.

Shonda Rhimes’ “Bridgerton” Season 1 scored as the No. 1 series based on both number of Netflix households and time spent viewing (in the initial four-week release), while “Extraction” was the most-viewed film in terms of households and “Bird Box” was the most-watched movie in terms of hours.

Per Complex, the French TV series Lupin finished second with 76 million accounts, while Money Heist: Part 4 came in close second with 619 million hours viewed.

“We’re trying to be more transparent with talent, with the market,” Sarandos said.

“Squid Game,” a South Korean survival drama series that debuted on Sept. 17, is on track to become the streamer’s most popular show.

“We did not see that coming, in terms of its global popularity,” Sarandos said.

Sarandos said Netflix is really “competing with ourselves.”

“The thing I’m concerned with over the next decade is, can we continue to execute [at scale]… To me, that’s more troubling than any competition in the marketplace.”

“You can’t look at the world and say, ‘How do I protect my business?’” he said, noting that Netflix’s day-and-date release strategy for movies “is not very exotic anymore,”

During the conference, he also addressed the controversy surrounding “Chappelle’s Show,” when it was pulled from the streaming service last November. The comedian made the request because he was not properly compensated when the show’s rights were sold to the platform.

The sketch comedy series returned to Netflix four months later. Sarandos acknowledged that “Very few deals are as bad as that one was,” adding, “I’m betting on our long-term relationship with Dave.”