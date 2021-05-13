Janet Jackson’s Bros. Thank Justin Timberlake for His Apology Over Super Bowl Mishap

*While appearing on SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy” on Wednesday, Janet Jackson’s brothers Tito, Jackie, and Marlon thanked Justin Timberlake for finally apologizing to her for their 2004 Super Bowl halftime show.

As we previously reported, following the release of “Framing Britney Spears,” which shined a light on his mistreatment of Spears following their 2002 breakup, Timberlake was urged to apologize to both Britney and Janet, which the 40-year-old later did: “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right,” Timberlake wrote. “I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.” He added, “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed,” he continued. “I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from.”

During the trio’s interview, Marlon said, “You know, it takes a man to step up and do that, so we do thank him for doing that.”

