Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Couple Who Founded Black Home Shopping Channel Team with Streaming Giants

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*Chris and Roberta Holmes founded The Black Home Shopping Channel streaming on Exposure Network TV, and now the couple is expanding their talents to other major streamers. 

The Holmes will create a new channel for Amazon, Roku and Apple TV, Black Enterprise reports.

Here’s more from the outlet: 

The kickoff for the channel is an international vendor event that provides a platform for entrepreneurs to create infomercials to showcase their products or services worldwide. Content is accessible on Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Android TV, Apple TV along with iOS & Android mobile devices the network’s app is currently reaching over 160 million homes in 128 countries.

During the pandemic, Exposure Network TV managed to gain over 800,000 app downloads. The meteoric growth of Exposure Network TV caught the attention of media executives and over the summer Exposure TV Network President, Tam Lawrence was awarded a $2.5 million dollar content merger with HBO.

Lawrence, publisher of Exposure Magazine, co-publisher of Keynote Magazine, stated: “Consumers are more likely to purchase a product they have an interest in and most importantly they understand the benefits of the product or service. Exposure TV’s Streaming Home Marketplace is transforming live streaming into a growth engine for e-commerce for small business owners with a focus on underserved communities.”

You can watch content on Exposure Network TV in flight on United, American and Delta Airlines, per the report. 

“Analysts say events that offer entertainment and allow shoppers to buy products from the same screen as the streaming generally do best, and that is what we offer on Exposure TV Network. We have figured out a winning formula!”

Learn more about The Black Home Shopping Network, Streaming Home Marketplace, and Exposure Network TV at ExposureTVNetwork.com

Follow The Black Home Shopping Channel on social media:

Facebook – The Black Home Shopping Channel

Instagram – @TheBlackHSN

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

