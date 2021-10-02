Saturday, October 2, 2021
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Lenny Kravitz: Thirst Trappin’ for the Masses – Even Channing Tatum is Impressed

By EurWebWriter
0

Lenny Kravitz (Channing Tatum - inset)
Lenny Kravitz (Channing Tatum – inset)

*Lenny Kravitz is 57-year-old and is the current front-runner in the imaginary “Black Don’t Crack: Men’s Edition” and has been for quite some time. Last week Kravitz shared a photo of his chiseled torso onto social media with the caption:  

“2:37pm. Good morning. All nighter in the studio last night. 3 albums on the horizon. Going back in. Love.” 

The spirit in which the photo was shared was ambiguous enough. However, the spirit in which it was received was of thirst and envy.  

It’s not like we’re unused to seeing Lenny do his thing, but actor Channing Tatum jumped in comments section and all hell broke loose. But not for reasons you might expect.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: VIDEO: Bodycam Shows Moments Before Chicago Cop Tried to Tackle Black Woman Walking Dog

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz)

“Good god man! What are you eating or what’s in the water or the genes. It’s not natural. Do you just do abs like all day?” 

Lenny replied with a hilarious reference to Tatum’s filmography, saying, “Dude, I’m just trying to get in the next Magic Mike. Any connections?” 

Now, this was all tongue in cheek seeing as though Tatum is currently dating Zoe Kravitz, daughter of Lenny and Lisa Bonet.  

Zoe even referenced “Magic Mike” back in July after her father posted a different photo and even tagged Channing, who commented, “Oh s—!! Doing the lords work I see!! Will be calling you shortly to get into your schedule my friend. Hehehe.” 

Previous articleCox Automotive’s Kayla Reynolds Talks About The State of the Auto Industry On SiriusXM’s ‘Auto Trends’
Next article‘Nights of the Jack’ Immersive Halloween Jack O’Lantern Experience Is Back!
EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

Today’s Video

‘You Stole It!’: Watch This TikToker Track her Missing...

Today’s Video

‘Police Ain’t Doing S**t’: Viral TikTok Video Questions Recent...

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO