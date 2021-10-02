*Lenny Kravitz is 57-year-old and is the current front-runner in the imaginary “Black Don’t Crack: Men’s Edition” and has been for quite some time. Last week Kravitz shared a photo of his chiseled torso onto social media with the caption:

“2:37pm. Good morning. All nighter in the studio last night. 3 albums on the horizon. Going back in. Love.”

The spirit in which the photo was shared was ambiguous enough. However, the spirit in which it was received was of thirst and envy.

It’s not like we’re unused to seeing Lenny do his thing, but actor Channing Tatum jumped in comments section and all hell broke loose. But not for reasons you might expect.

“Good god man! What are you eating or what’s in the water or the genes. It’s not natural. Do you just do abs like all day?”

Lenny replied with a hilarious reference to Tatum’s filmography, saying, “Dude, I’m just trying to get in the next Magic Mike. Any connections?”

Now, this was all tongue in cheek seeing as though Tatum is currently dating Zoe Kravitz, daughter of Lenny and Lisa Bonet.

Zoe even referenced “Magic Mike” back in July after her father posted a different photo and even tagged Channing, who commented, “Oh s—!! Doing the lords work I see!! Will be calling you shortly to get into your schedule my friend. Hehehe.”