Porsha Williams Announces RHOA Exit: ‘It Time To Begin My Next Chapter’

*Porsha William announced on Instagram on Thursday that she is exiting “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” after 10 years.

“After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is time to begin my next chapter. Next season, I will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise,” she wrote.

“This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with. It’s one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it’s the right one,” Williams continued. “I want to thank Bravo, Truly Original, and Andy Cohen for this opportunity, and all the show’s producers, editors, and assistants, for working tirelessly every day to create our show.

“I have so much love and endless gratitude for my Bravo family and supporters. You’ve made the past decade a truly special one. One where I’ve dealt with unbelievable highs and unbelievable lows, and I can honestly say I would not have made it through some of them without the unconditional love and support I have gotten from all of you,” she added.

Check out her full statement below.

READ MORE: Porsha Williams Buys Fiance An Engagement Ring from Tiffany & Co. [VIDEO]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #PorshaWilliams 🧿 (@porsha4real)

Williams concluded her message noting that she will “be back on your TV very soon.”

“I can’t wait to share all of my exciting new endeavors with the world-beginning with the release of my memoir, The Pursuit of Porsha, out on November 16. As for the rest, you’ll just have to wait and see! Love ya,” she added.

Meanwhile, season 14 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” will reportedly feature a newbie in absence of several fan favorites.

As reported by MadameNoire, entertainment reporter Anthony Dominic previously spilled that Porsha and Cynthia Bailey will not be returning for the show’s upcoming season. We previously reported that Williams is filming an 8-episode spinoff showcasing her family and relationship with Simon Guobadia. As for her future on RHOA, “we hear she’s ‘seriously considering’ not returning for season 14,” blogger B. Scott writes.

Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss are both reportedly set to return. As widely-rumored, Sheree Whitfield is likely coming back as a ‘housewife,’ but at “starter housewife” salary, per B. Scott’s insider. Marlo Hampton is said to be in the running to become a peach-holder for the first time.

Drew Sidora is reportedly not likely to return to ‘RHOA’ as a ‘housewife’ but she has been taping with Porsha for Porsha’s spinoff. However, according to Dominic’s Season 14 lineup, Sidora will appear on the show. The journalist also confirmed rumors that Marlo is finally getting a peach.