Issa Rae Shares Trailer for Final Season of Her Hit Series ‘Insecure’ [VIDEO]

*HBO has dropped the trailer for the fifth and final season of Issa Rae’s hit series “Insecure,” which you can watch below.

The 10-episode season will debut weekly on HBO beginning Oct. 24, and be available to stream on HBO Max.

Per TheWrap, the Emmy-winning comedy follows Issa Dee (Rae, playing a fictional version of herself), Molly (Yvonne Orji), Kelli (Natasha Rothwell), Tiffany (Amanda Seales) and Lawrence (Jay Ellis) as they try to navigate their careers, love lives and awkward day-to-day experiences.

Check out the trailer below.

READ MORE: ‘Insecure’ Cast Wrap Filming on Final Season

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The HBO series was created by Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore; executive produced by Rae, Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Amy Aniobi and Jim Kleverweis.

Rae announced earlier this year that her acclaimed series would end after its upcoming fifth season.

“Prentice [Penny] and I are so grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept faith in us to see our vision through the end,” Rae told Deadline. “We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn’t have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience. I feel blessed beyond measure to bring our characters’ stories to an end, on-screen at least.”

The beloved series is partially based on Rae’s hugely popular online show “Awkward Black Girl,” which ran for two seasons on YouTube.

“We cried a river, group-hugged, ate cake & popped multiple bottles,” Yvonne Orji captioned a gallery of pictures and videos shared on Instagram amid production on the final season. “I’m gon’ miss the heck outta these beautiful people. This wasn’t just a show with some co-stars that I had to work with. This was a family that I was privileged to grow with, learn from, and do life with. As we each move on to other projects, we know that we’ll always have this moment, this experience, these last 6 years. What a blessing.”