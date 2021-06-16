‘Insecure’ Cast Wrap Filming on Final Season

*The cast and crew of HBO’s “Insecure” has wrapped filming on the final season.

As reported by Urban Hollywood 411, on Friday, the series filmed the final scenes for the upcoming fifth season. “Insecure” star and creator Issa Rae shared photos from the set in a tweet that she captioned: “Today is my last day shooting #InsecureHBO,” Rae wrote.

“Said goodbye to some of my favorite people on Earth, on and off screen, this past week. Never imagined all the doors this would open. Forever grateful to those who paved the way for us to do us,” she added. Check out her post below.

READ MORE: Issa Rae Tapped to Voice Spider-Woman in ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Sequel

Today is my last day shooting #InsecureHBO. 🥲 Said goodbye to some of my favorite people on Earth, on and off screen, this past week. Never imagined all the doors this would open. Forever grateful to those who paved the way for us to do us. pic.twitter.com/EUz6IOe85N — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) June 11, 2021

Showrunner Prentice Penny tweeted: “Wrapped. Forever. #InsecureHBO ,” he wrote. “Been a life changing six years. I feel blessed to inspire Black culture in the same way black tv inspired me when I was a kid. So to even be remotely in that ballpark I’m thankful. See you guys for the #FabAndFinal #InsecureHBO.”

Emmy-nominated Issa Rae announced earlier this year that her acclaimed series would end after its upcoming fifth season.

“Prentice [Penny] and I are so grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept faith in us to see our vision through the end,” Rae told Deadline. “We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn’t have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience. I feel blessed beyond measure to bring our characters’ stories to an end, on-screen at least.”

The beloved series is partially based on Rae’s hugely popular online show “Awkward Black Girl,” which ran for two seasons on YouTube.

“We cried a river, group-hugged, ate cake & popped multiple bottles,” Yvonne Orji, who co-stars as Molly, captioned a gallery of pictures and videos she shared on Instagram amid production on the final season. “I’m gon’ miss the heck outta these beautiful people. This wasn’t just a show with some co-stars that I had to work with. This was a family that I was privileged to grow with, learn from, and do life with. As we each move on to other projects, we know that we’ll always have this moment, this experience, these last 6 years. What a blessing.”

Jay Ellis, who plays Lawrence, captioned his Instagram post, “Five Seasons. Four the culture. Three da hard way. Two best friends. One legend.”

Season 5 of “Insecure” is slated to premiere later this year on HBO.