‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

*Pelican Bay was about to come out of Denzel Washington on the set of “Grey’s Anatomy” after things got a little heated between him and Ellen Pompeo while he was directing.

During Ellen’s podcast called “Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo,” she recalls a time in 2015 when Mr. Washington went “nuts on her” while he was directing. The incident occurred after Ellen wasn’t doing her dialogue correctly and Denzel was getting fed up!

“I was like, ‘Look at me when you apologize. Look at me,’” she recalled yelling at another actor during the scene even though it wasn’t in the dialogue. And Denzel went ham on my a**. He was like, ‘I’m the director. Don’t you tell him what to do.’”

Ellen came back at Denzel and said, “Listen, motherf***er, this is my show. This is my set. Who are you telling? Like you barely know where the bathroom is.” She continues, “And I have the utmost respect for him as an actor, as a director, as everything, but like, yo, we went at it”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: On ‘The Doctors’: Nichelle Nichols’ Close friend Angelique Fawcette Speaks on Nasty Conservatorship Battle / WATCH