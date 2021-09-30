*This Thursday, October 30, THE DOCTORS highlights Nichelle Nichols, best known for her role as Lt. Nyota Uhura on the original Star Trek series.

THE DOCTORS interviews Nichol’s close friend, Angelique Fawcette, who is speaking out about Nichol’s conservatorship battle which has erupted between Nichols and her Son, and Angelique is now desperate to do whatever she can to protect her.

We have the following clips ahead of Thursday’s episode. Please let us know if you would like to use any of these clips for your coverage.

CLIP 1

Angelique reveals how she noticed items from Nichelle’s home starting to disappear… and on her 85th birthday Nichols’ entire closet was suspiciously cleaned out. She also reveals how Nichols’ own son was abusive and how he blocked Angelique from seeing her ever again.

CLIP 2

Angelique reveals what she wants for Nichelle including her human and civil rights, and for her to return to her home.

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB: Nichelle Nichols: 86-Yr-Old Actress Heard Screaming for Help Amid Fight with Son – LISTEN

CLIP 3

Angelique talks about why this conservatorship is problematic.

CLIP 4

Angelique talks about how Nichelle never wanted a conservator, Angelique records Nichelle’s wishes.

ABOUT:

Emmy® Award-winning daytime talk show THE DOCTORS returned for its 14th season on September 20, 2021, hosted by board-certified plastic surgeon and series veteran Dr. Andrew Ordon. The hour-long syndicated program resumes this season with the theme “A Prescription For A Better You,” designed to inspire and empower viewers to take control of their health and wellness. THE DOCTORS airs weekdays, check local listings.