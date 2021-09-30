Thursday, September 30, 2021
HomeHealth
Health

On ‘The Doctors’: Nichelle Nichols’ Close friend Angelique Fawcette Speaks on Nasty Conservatorship Battle / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Angelique Fawcette speaks on Nichelle Nichols on The Doctors (YouTube screenshot)
Angelique Fawcette speaks about Nichelle Nichols on The Doctors (YouTube screenshot)

*This Thursday, October 30, THE DOCTORS highlights Nichelle Nichols, best known for her role as Lt. Nyota Uhura on the original Star Trek series.

THE DOCTORS interviews Nichol’s close friend, Angelique Fawcette, who is speaking out about Nichol’s conservatorship battle which has erupted between Nichols and her Son, and Angelique is now desperate to do whatever she can to protect her.

We have the following clips ahead of Thursday’s episode. Please let us know if you would like to use any of these clips for your coverage.

CLIP 1 
Angelique reveals how she noticed items from Nichelle’s home starting to disappear… and on her 85th birthday Nichols’ entire closet was suspiciously cleaned out. She also reveals how Nichols’ own son was abusive and how he blocked Angelique from seeing her ever again.

CLIP 2 
Angelique reveals what she wants for Nichelle including her human and civil rights, and for her to return to her home.

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB: Nichelle Nichols: 86-Yr-Old Actress Heard Screaming for Help Amid Fight with Son – LISTEN

CLIP 3 
Angelique talks about why this conservatorship is problematic.

CLIP 4 
Angelique talks about how Nichelle never wanted a conservator, Angelique records Nichelle’s wishes.

ABOUT:
Emmy® Award-winning daytime talk show THE DOCTORS returned for its 14th season on September 20, 2021, hosted by board-certified plastic surgeon and series veteran Dr. Andrew Ordon. The hour-long syndicated program resumes this season with the theme “A Prescription For A Better You,” designed to inspire and empower viewers to take control of their health and wellness. THE DOCTORS airs weekdays, check local listings.

Previous articleHip Hop Pioneer Tarek ‘Terk’ Stevens to Honored in Watts/LA on Saturday Oct 2
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

‘You Stole It!’: Watch This TikToker Track her Missing...

Today’s Video

‘Police Ain’t Doing S**t’: Viral TikTok Video Questions Recent...

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO