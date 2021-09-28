Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Violent Anti-Mask Protest Erupts At Roscoe’s Chicken And Waffles [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
Roscoe’s Chicken And Waffles via Twitter
Roscoe’s Chicken And Waffles / Twitter

*An anti-mask protest outside of Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles turned violent in Anaheim, California, over the weekend.

As reported by CBS San Francisco, video posted to social media showed at least one man being dragged out of the restaurant by several security guards. Officers were called to the scene after reports of a protester being pepper-sprayed, but no one was arrested.

Watch the madness unfold via the video below. 

It’s not clear why this particular Roscoe’s was targeted. The protest comes a week after a woman was captured on video comparing the eatery’s policies to segregation, according to the report.

The state’s mask mandate expired in June, but county governments have mandated masks for indoor venues. Face masks are also required indoors at most colleges and universities throughout California.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

