Violent Anti-Mask Protest Erupts At Roscoe’s Chicken And Waffles [VIDEO]

*An anti-mask protest outside of Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles turned violent in Anaheim, California, over the weekend.

As reported by CBS San Francisco, video posted to social media showed at least one man being dragged out of the restaurant by several security guards. Officers were called to the scene after reports of a protester being pepper-sprayed, but no one was arrested.

Watch the madness unfold via the video below.

It’s not clear why this particular Roscoe’s was targeted. The protest comes a week after a woman was captured on video comparing the eatery’s policies to segregation, according to the report.

The state’s mask mandate expired in June, but county governments have mandated masks for indoor venues. Face masks are also required indoors at most colleges and universities throughout California.

Antimask Antivaxx QAnon chick sprays herself in the eye with pepper spray at the Anti-Vaxx Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles protest.

Then screams dramatically for her camera and friends. pic.twitter.com/hKrPOoueLm — Dallas (@59dallas) September 26, 2021