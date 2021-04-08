Man Delivers Anti-Mask Sermon to Costco Crowd Before Being Escorted Out (Watch)

*An anti-masker invoked Jesus while delivering a word to disinterested Costco customers about succumbing to fear over mask mandates.

“We’re not gonna be able to buy, sell or trade, we’re just being positioned right now,” the maskless man begins in the video, shouting to shoppers within earshot. An employee stands by at a safe social distance allowing the rant to continue.

“I’m being kicked out of the store because I will not wear a mask! Come on, let’s be real,” the anti-masker says. “Are we being hypocritical? When we’re with our friends and family, are we masking up? Are we afraid? No, but right now, America is falling to the fear!”

He continued, “We don’t know what’s true and what’s not, but God is true. Jesus is true. I encourage you to stand and be strong.”

And with that, he walked away from his Costco congregation and was escorted out by two employees. The woman filming the spectacle yelled, “Bye!”

Watch below: