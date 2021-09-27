Monday, September 27, 2021
Gladys Knight Is Helping Patti LaBelle Grieve Loss of Singer Sarah Dash

Gladys Knight & Patti LaBelle - billboard-1548-1599667887-768x508
Gladys Knight & Patti LaBelle / Getty

*Over the weekend Patti Labelle and Gladys Knight hit the stage at the new state-of-the-art Stockbridge Amphitheater in Georgia. At one point during the show, Labelle spoke about losing close friend Sarah Dash, a member of the Bluebelles in 1962 which changed later to Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles. Dash passed away on Sept. 20 at the age of 76.

As reported by Black Enterprise, Labelle said Gladys Knight has been helping her grieve the loss. 

“Gladys has been in the back with me praying. I was with her when she lost members of the Pips,” she said through tears and her voice trembling. “So now we’ve lost a Labelle. God bless Sarah Dash.”

Labelle then sang a tribute to Dash. 

READ MORE: WE REMEMBER: Sarah Dash of LaBelle Dies at 76

Sarah Dash & LaBelle in 1975 (Getty)
Sarah Dash & LaBelle in 1975 (Getty)

Following the recent news of Dash’s death, Labelle said in a statement on Instagram, “We were just on stage together on Saturday and it was such a powerful and special moment. Sarah Dash was an awesomely talented, beautiful, and loving soul who blessed my life and the lives of so many others in more ways than I can say. And I could always count on her to have my back! That’s who Sarah was…a loyal friend and a voice for those who didn’t have one.”

We previously reported on the passing of Sarah Dash, the so-called “sexy-one” from the classic R&B trio LaBelle, which of course was fronted by Patti LaBelle.

Dash, one of the 4 original members of group, died today at the age of 76. She remained with LaBelle until they disbanded in the mid to late 70s and all three remaining members, Patti Labelle, Nona Hendrix, and Sarah went their separate ways with recording deals.

The trio’s most famous single was “Lady Marmalade” a song about a French prostitute.

Dash’s death – in her hometown of Trenton, NJ – was unexpected and the cause was unknown, although she had complained to family that she was not feeling well in the days before her passing, Mayor Reed Gusciora told Trentonian.com.

“She was superstar in her own right,” Gusciora said. “She could have gone anywhere after her fame and success and she chose to come back to her roots in Trenton.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

