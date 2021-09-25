COVID-related Demand is Causing Costco to Place Limits on Toilet Paper | WATCH

*Costco wants you to know that if you plan on buying up enough toilet paper, paper towels or bottled water to last 2 or 3 years in one swoop, it aint gonna happen. Yes sir buddy they are putting limits on how much folks can purchase. The problem is the supply-chain is is getting clogged up because of COVID and the delta variant.

Costco chief financial officer Richard Galanti put the blame on supply chain issues such as port delays, container shortages and COVID disruptions for the limits on purchases, during the retailer’s quarterly earnings call Thursday, reports USA Today.

“We’re putting some limitations on key items, like bath tissues, roll towels, Kirkland Signature water, high-demand cleaning-related SKUs related to the uptick in delta-related demand,” Galanti said.

Galanti noted delays and shortages on furniture as well as chip shortages impacting the availability of items such as computers, tablets and appliances.

In August, Costco posted an update saying some items at its locations may impose temporary purchase limits.

More Americans are reportedly stockpiling toilet paper again as the delta variant surges. During similar upticks in toilet paper buying last year, retailers placed limits on how much consumers could buy in one shopping trip.

Kimberly-Clark, which makes Cottonelle and Scott toilet tissue, and Kleenex, said in a statement to USA Today that it “is monitoring the situation closely.” Georgia-Pacific, which makes Angel Soft and Quilted Northern toilet paper as well as Brawny and Sparkle paper towels, said customers “may be experiencing small demand surges locally and we are responding.”