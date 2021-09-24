Friday, September 24, 2021
HomeNews
News

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

By Ny MaGee
0

denzel washington1

*Denzel Washington recently revealed that the message he’s consistently hearing from God.  

“At 66, getting ready to be 67, having just buried my mother, I made a promise to her and to God, not just to do good the right way, but to honor my mother and my father by the way I live my life, the rest of my days on this Earth. I’m here to serve, to help, to provide,” Washington shared at The Better Man Event hosted by First Baptist Orlando in Florida on Saturday. 

The veteran actor was among the featured speakers at the Christian men’s conference. Speaking to spiritual mentor Pastor A.R. Bernard, Washington shared what God’s been telling him to do. Bernard is the senior pastor of the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn, New York.

“In every prayer, all I hear is: ‘Feed my sheep.’ That’s what God wants me to do,” he shared, as reported by The Christian Post.

READ MORE: ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

F32D5E74-C4E9-4B6D-9D96-2C715EEE2184_1_201_a
Denzel Washington and his son, actor John David Washington (Getty / Allen Berezovsky)

Washington said his response is, “What’s that mean?” But added, “What I found out in the last couple of years is there are all kinds of sheep. So that’s why I talk to experienced shepherds to help guide me.”

“The world has changed. What is our role as a man? The John Wayne formula is not quite a fit right now. But strength, leadership, power, authority, guidance, patience are God’s gift to us as men. We have to cherish that, not abuse it,” the actor advised. 

“What I played in the movies is not who I am, it’s what I played,” he stressed. “I’m not going to sit or stand on any pedestal and tell you about what I had in mind for you or your soul. Because the fact of the matter is, in the whole 40-year process, I was struggling for my own soul.”

Washington is currently starring opposite Frances McDormand, in Joel Coen’s“Tragedy of Macbeth. The film opens Dec. 25 through A24, ahead of its streaming bow Jan. 14 on Apple TV+.

“It [the Bible] says in the last days we’ll become lovers of ourselves. The number one photograph now is a selfie. So we all want to lead. We’re willing to do anything — ladies and young men — to be influential. … Fame is a monster and we all have these ladders and battles, roads we have to walk in our given lives. Be you famous or whoever’s out there listening, we all have our individual challenges. It’s cliché [but] money, don’t make it better. It doesn’t. Fame just magnifies the problems and the opportunities,” Washington said at The Better Man Event.

Previous articleRevealed: Michael K. Williams’ Official Cause of Death – Accidental Overdose
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO