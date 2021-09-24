Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

*Denzel Washington recently revealed that the message he’s consistently hearing from God.

“At 66, getting ready to be 67, having just buried my mother, I made a promise to her and to God, not just to do good the right way, but to honor my mother and my father by the way I live my life, the rest of my days on this Earth. I’m here to serve, to help, to provide,” Washington shared at The Better Man Event hosted by First Baptist Orlando in Florida on Saturday.

The veteran actor was among the featured speakers at the Christian men’s conference. Speaking to spiritual mentor Pastor A.R. Bernard, Washington shared what God’s been telling him to do. Bernard is the senior pastor of the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn, New York.

“In every prayer, all I hear is: ‘Feed my sheep.’ That’s what God wants me to do,” he shared, as reported by The Christian Post.

Washington said his response is, “What’s that mean?” But added, “What I found out in the last couple of years is there are all kinds of sheep. So that’s why I talk to experienced shepherds to help guide me.”

“The world has changed. What is our role as a man? The John Wayne formula is not quite a fit right now. But strength, leadership, power, authority, guidance, patience are God’s gift to us as men. We have to cherish that, not abuse it,” the actor advised.

“What I played in the movies is not who I am, it’s what I played,” he stressed. “I’m not going to sit or stand on any pedestal and tell you about what I had in mind for you or your soul. Because the fact of the matter is, in the whole 40-year process, I was struggling for my own soul.”

Washington is currently starring opposite Frances McDormand, in Joel Coen’s“Tragedy of Macbeth. The film opens Dec. 25 through A24, ahead of its streaming bow Jan. 14 on Apple TV+.

“It [the Bible] says in the last days we’ll become lovers of ourselves. The number one photograph now is a selfie. So we all want to lead. We’re willing to do anything — ladies and young men — to be influential. … Fame is a monster and we all have these ladders and battles, roads we have to walk in our given lives. Be you famous or whoever’s out there listening, we all have our individual challenges. It’s cliché [but] money, don’t make it better. It doesn’t. Fame just magnifies the problems and the opportunities,” Washington said at The Better Man Event.