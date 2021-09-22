Wednesday, September 22, 2021
‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

By Fahnia Thomas
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” coming soon to theaters and Apple TV+.

Yesterday, Apple and A24 unveiled the teaser trailer for the new Joel Coen film, “The Tragedy of Macbeth,premiering in select theaters on December 25, and globally on Apple TV+ on January 14, 2022.

Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star in the bold and fierce adaptation – it’s a tale of murder, madness, ambition, and wrathful cunning.

Based on the play by William Shakespeare and written for the screen and directed by Joel Coen; the film also stars Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling and Brendan Gleeson. The producers are Joel Coen, Frances McDormand and Robert Graf. The film features casting by Ellen Chenoweth, music by Carter Burwell, costumes by Mary Zophres, editing by Lucian Johnston and Reginald Jaynes, production design by Stefan Dechant and cinematography by Bruno Delbonnel.

Fahnia Thomas

