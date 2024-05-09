Thursday, May 9, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Savannah James Discusses Child Discipline in New Podcast
By Ny MaGee
0
Lebron James with wife Savannah James
Lebron James with wife Savannah James and kids at Espys 2023 / Getty

*Savannah James, wife of NBA star LeBron James, opened up about how she disciplines her kids in a new episode of the Everybody’s Crazy podcast. 

James and her co-host, April McDaniel, led a conversation on Mom Guilt, highlighting how younger children often evade the discipline given to their older siblings.

Savannah and LeBron share three children: sons Bryce and Bronny and their little sister Zhuri. 

McDaniel asked on the podcast, “Did you discipline Bryce, Bronny, and Zhuri differently?”

“Yes, I did. Zhuri ain’t never got a whooping before by me, a day in her life,” Savannah said.

Savannah James
Savannah James attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of MGM’s “House Of Gucci” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles / Getty

“And the boys, they was pretty good, to be honest. I didn’t hand out many,” she explained. 

According to Essentially Sports, Savannah said her sons got “some” whoppings.

Savannah James and her close friend April launched their podcast last month. They aim to transform their candid girl talk into a collective experience for listeners.

Watch the latest episode via the YouTube clip below.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Savannah James Discusses Woman’s Pre-Proposal Wedding Dress Purchase on New Podcast | VIdeo

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Brittney Griner Recounts Russian Prison Guards’ Attempt to Place Her in Men’s Cell

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Beef

Questlove Not Feeling Kendrick Lamar/Drake Rap Beef: ‘Hip Hop is Truly Dead’ – Ice Cube Apparantly Agrees

Influencers

Twitch Streamer (Kai Cenat) Charged with Inciting A Riot After New York City Giveaway WON’T be Prosecuted | VIDEO

Beef

Why Kendrick Lamar is RESONATING on a Drake Rap Beef – It’s Obama, Hannah-Jones, Issa, & Many More … | WATCH

Beef

Kendrick Lamar and Drake Gave Us An Epic Hip-hop Beef Weekend – Here’s What to Know | PICsVideos

** FEATURED STORY **

Battle Rapper Lady Luck: From Attempted Suicide to the Light | EURexclusiveWatch

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming