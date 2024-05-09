Savannah James Discusses Child Discipline in New Podcast

*Savannah James, wife of NBA star LeBron James, opened up about how she disciplines her kids in a new episode of the Everybody’s Crazy podcast.

James and her co-host, April McDaniel, led a conversation on Mom Guilt, highlighting how younger children often evade the discipline given to their older siblings.

Savannah and LeBron share three children: sons Bryce and Bronny and their little sister Zhuri.

McDaniel asked on the podcast, “Did you discipline Bryce, Bronny, and Zhuri differently?”

“Yes, I did. Zhuri ain’t never got a whooping before by me, a day in her life,” Savannah said.

“And the boys, they was pretty good, to be honest. I didn’t hand out many,” she explained.

According to Essentially Sports, Savannah said her sons got “some” whoppings.

Savannah James and her close friend April launched their podcast last month. They aim to transform their candid girl talk into a collective experience for listeners.

Watch the latest episode via the YouTube clip below.

