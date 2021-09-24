Lifetime Confirms K. Michelle Plastic Surgery Series ‘My Killer Body’ to Air in 2022

*Lifetime has confirmed that K. Michelle’s plastic surgery series will air in 2022.

As reported by Urban Hollywood 411, the show titled “My Killer Body with K. Michelle” will document the impact plastic surgery complications have had on the reality star’s life, Lifetime said in a press release. K. Michelle has been candid about the health problems she’s suffered from silicone injections.

Below is the description from Lifetime on her new series:

My Killer Body with K. Michelle

As one of the very first celebrities to come forward with her personal health struggles after silicone injections nearly took her life, R&B chart topper K. Michelle will help men and women desperate to reverse plastic surgery procedures that now threaten their lives in My Killer Body with K. Michelle. With the number of cosmetic surgeries on the rise and an alarming number of these procedures resulting in post-surgery suffering and trauma, each episode will follow two patients who desperately need help as well as K. Michelle’s ongoing personal story. My Killer Body with K. Michelle is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment and Kingdom Reign Entertainment and executive produced by Kimberly Pate. Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon executive produce for Jesse Collins Entertainment. Carlos King and Scott Shatsky executive produce for Kingdom Reign Entertainment. Patrick McCabe and Brandon Wilson also executive produce. Brie Miranda Bryant and Kimberly Chessler serve as executive producers for Lifetime.

The songstress announced in January she was leaving VH1’s” Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” to focus on the Lifetime series.

“For 6 years of my life I was on a show called Love and Hip Hop it really helped me reach a lot of my goals at that time, I’ll never knock that blessing,” she wrote on social media at the time.

“But I knew in my heart, I could no longer participate in something I was not passionate about, and had no desire to be on camera with any of the cast,” the singer continued. “I just didn’t care. I knew it was time for something bigger than throwing drinks. I wanted to turn my pain into purpose.”

“So it’s finally here. I start filming my new show on Lifetime in Feb and it’s such an amazing feeling to not only watch your dreams come true but to KNOW ILL BE HELPING WOMEN TO LIVE,” she added.

Meanwhile, K. Michelle recently clapped back at critics after she praised R. Kelly on social media amid his legal drama for sex crimes against women and young girls.

“I swear if Rob was here so many of my musical questions would be answered,” she tweeted. “If you have a mentor u need to learn as much musically as possible, but I took so days of learning for granted never knowing this would happen to him.”

She also believes that Kelly is being “crucified,” calling his penchant for underage girls a “sickness.”

“No one will ever understand how heavy it is watching the person who saved your life be crucified in front of the world for their sickness,” she added.

She later made clear that she is not condoning Kelly’s alleged abuse of women.

“Once again i’m not defending single soul. Wrong is wrong,” she wrote. “But within separating the man from the music, musically I’ve trusted him my whole career and now it’s time to trust my own self. No one will ever understand how heavy it is watching the person who saved your life be crucified in front of the world for their sickness,” she concluded