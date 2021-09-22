Teyana Taylor Announces Dates for Her ‘Last Rose Petal’ Farewell Tour

*Teyana Taylor has announced her farewell tour and she shared the dates with fans on social media Wednesday.

The 12-city Last Rose Petal Tour kicks off in San Francisco on November 7.

“How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard,” Teyana captioned her announcement post on Instagram. “However for every goodbye God makes the next hello closer. Come out and watch me, leave it all out on the stage… One last time… Just for you & as my last rose petal falls, I say farewell….🥀”

The singer took to Instagram last December to announce her retirement from music. At the time, she shared Spotify’s year-round stats of her “2020 Artist Wrapped,” and thanked her fans for their support. She also called out the music industry for making her feel “super under appreciated as an artist.”

She wrote: “I ain’t gone front in times of feeling super under appreciated as a artist, receiving little to no real push from the ‘machine,’ constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked … I’m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that i can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world!”

Taylor continued, “All hustlers have the understanding that when one door closes another will open.”

Taylor also called out the Grammys for the lack of women nominated for the Best R&B Album category: “Y’all was better off just saying best MALE R&B ALBUM,” she tweeted, “cause all I see is dick in this category.”