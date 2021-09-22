Wednesday, September 22, 2021
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Music

Teyana Taylor Announces Dates for Her ‘Last Rose Petal’ Farewell Tour

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com

*Teyana Taylor has announced her farewell tour and she shared the dates with fans on social media Wednesday.

The 12-city Last Rose Petal Tour kicks off in San Francisco on November 7. 

“How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard,” Teyana captioned her announcement post on Instagram. “However for every goodbye God makes the next hello closer. Come out and watch me, leave it all out on the stage… One last time… Just for you & as my last rose petal falls, I say farewell….🥀”

Check out her IG post below.

READ MORE: Teyana Taylor Retires from Music After Saying She Feels ‘Underappreciated’ as an Artist

The singer took to Instagram last December to announce her retirement from music. At the time, she shared Spotify’s year-round stats of her “2020 Artist Wrapped,” and thanked her fans for their support.  She also called out the music industry for making her feel “super under appreciated as an artist.”

She wrote: “I ain’t gone front in times of feeling super under appreciated as a artist, receiving little to no real push from the ‘machine,’ constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked … I’m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that i can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world!”

Taylor continued, “All hustlers have the understanding that when one door closes another will open.”

Taylor also called out the Grammys for the lack of women nominated for the Best R&B Album category: “Y’all was better off just saying best MALE R&B ALBUM,” she tweeted, “cause all I see is dick in this category.”

Previous articleSoca Dance-Fueled Drama ‘She Paradise’ Hits Theaters Nov 11th!
Next article‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO