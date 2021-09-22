Actors Attend Gifting Lounge and Luncheon Honoring 73rd Emmys

*A festive 73rd Annual Emmy Awards was held recently, but the real party began with Doris Bergman’s Annual Luxury Lounge and Luncheon, held in honor of television’s biggest night. After having to cancel the celebrity-filled event last year due to the pandemic, Bergman is BACK and in a big way.

Traditionally stars sparkle at night, but they were out in mass during a warm, sunny day to attend the exclusive, invitation-only luncheon and gifting lounge held at La Boheme in West Hollywood.

The iconic restaurant’s outdoor patio was transformed into a chic gifting suite. More than 100 actors, former Emmy winners, stylists, and industry VIPs came out to eat, drink and rub elbows.

The invitation-only event hosted by Precious Vodka and presented by The Abingdon Co. showcased an array of fashion including couture gowns and silk ties from Art Lewin Bespoke. There was also footwear and t-shirts from Hypno Footwear, timepieces by The Abingdon Co., and beauty and hair care. Event favorites, Twisted Silver was on hand showcasing its popular jewelry collections, as was My Saint My Hero. A number of scented candles were gifted by the Custom Candle Co. There were also CBD products and a range of healthy food. Guests were treated to Dulce Vida organic tequila, which was flowing in three flavors, and no one could get enough of La Boheme’s cuisine.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Dr. Dre to Pay Ex-Wife Nicole Young Another $1M in Fees

Stars on hand for the fun included 2021 Daytime Emmy winner Jodi Long, 2021 Emmy nominee Anna Maria Horsford, former Oscar Nominee Bruce Dern, multiple award-winning actors Bill Duke and Maria Conchita Alonso, former Emmy winner/Best Actor Kim Estes, John Otto (platinum/Grammy-winning drummer LIMP BIZKIT,) Kylee D. Allen, Lucius Baston and Mychal Bella Bowman (2021 Emmy nominated series/ “The Underground Railroad”), former Emmy winners Tristan Rogers (“General Hospital”) and Victoria Konefall (“Days of Our Lives,”) Abraham Lim (lead role in “Clickbait”) Victoria Park (“The Flash,”) Jasmine Davis (“The Chi,”) Laila Odom (“Salt ‘N Pepa,”).

Also on hand was Jake Busey (“Stranger Things,”) Jean Elie (“Insecure,”) Jeryl Prescott (“All The Queens Men,”), Joely Fisher and Tricia Fisher, Julio Macias (“Selena” & “On My Block,”) Michael Campion (“Fuller House,”) Miles Tagtmeyer (2018 Emmy nominee,) Naomi Grossman and Selena Sloan (“American, Horror Stories,”) Chris Browning (“Bosch” & “The Lincoln Lawyer,”) Sofia Milos (“CSI: Miami & “The Sopranos,”) Ryan Ochoa (“Pair of Kings”), and more.

“I come to this because Doris [Bergman] is the queen of charities,” said Anna Maria Horsford, who was attending the event for the first time. “She does good week.” “This is one of the best events pre-Emmy, pre-Oscar event,” said Emmy-winner Kim Estes. “Take a trip through sponsor-land. It’s the place to be.”

“Doris Bergman is my good friend and she is a fierce warrior,” said Sue Wong of Sue Wong Couture. “Nothing was going to keep her down or away, including COVID. She is the bomb.” Christine Rich and Amy D’Ambra of My Saint My Hero are always a hit with their faith, honor, and blessing bracelets.

“It’s what the world needs.” Debra Mitchell, who owns Twisted Silver, said she participates every year because she gets to meet new people.

Solo and Kelela of VAI Water were on hand to highlight their product, VAI Water, which means “water in all of Polynesia.”

Sal Coca, founder of HYPO Footwear & Apparel was happy to be making his debut at the event. “We want everyone to wear our shoes,” he said.

The Abingdon Co.’s CEO and founder created a watch, which happened to be the first female aviator’s watch. They have stretched out to include watches for scuba diving, racecar driving, and motocross. The Abingdon Foundation gives a scholarship each year to help a girl get into aviation. The Amelia is the organization’s most popular watch.

The tradition of giving back was demonstrated with guests and sponsors making monetary donations and/or donated unwrapped gifts for young adults (ages 13-18) for a pre-holiday gift drive benefiting ‘Wednesday’s Child,’ a weekly segment airing on KTTV FOX 11 News, Los Angeles, with Anchor Christine Devine.

“In Los Angeles County, alone, there are over 30,000 children receiving child welfare services,” said social worker, Dr. William Wong.

Bergman always invites at least 2 foster youth to join in on the festivities and experience what it feels like to be treated like a VIP. http://www.foxla.com/wednesdays-child.

The A-list gift bags included VAI CBD Wellness Water; Sub Zero Ice Cream; Dulce Vida Organic Tequila; Timmy Woods Handbags; Hypo Footwear; The Abingdon Co.; Custom Candle Co.; CBD Live Natural; My Saint, My Hero; Precious Vodka; Twisted Silver; Hint Water; Art Lewin Bespoke; Sue Wong Couture; Beauty Kitchen Skin Care; Milena LA; True Gold Honey; Spongelle; Popcornopolis; Mixit Fresh; The Hollywood Trinity and VIP gift bags provided by Twisted Silver. Live from Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, was Minneapolis-based ‘80’s Pop Group — “The Jets” — who made their “luxury lounge” debut with VAI, their own brand of CBD Wellness Water.