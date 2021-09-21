Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Home** FEATURED STORY **
** FEATURED STORY **

‘Star Wars: Visions’ Producers On Japanese Representation In Anime Short Films | Watch

By Ty Cole
0

*”Star Wars” is being re-imagined, diving into the world of anime with “Star Wars: Visions!

According to Disney, “seven Japanese anime studios bring their unique talent and perspective to “Star Wars: Visions” – a collection of animated short films streaming exclusively on Disney+. Each studio will use their signature animation and storytelling styles to realize their own visions of the galaxy far, far away.”

Star Wars: Visions
Star Wars: Visions (Disney 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd. &

EUR correspondent Ty Cole spoke to Lucasfilm Vice President James Waugh and “Star Wars: Visions” producer Kanako Shirasaki about authenticity and how they would like to see the franchise expand.

Cole: What was the coolest part about turning “Star Wars” into an anime?

Waugh: Being an anime fan for so long was the coolest. We’ve been incredibly influenced by the anime culture and it’s amazing Disney+ is allowing us to try different things out, where we couldn’t in the past.

Star Wars: Visions
Star Wars: Visions (Disney 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd. &

Cole: What do you hope to see for future “Star Wars” series?

Waugh: Exploring new facets and finding different, creative voices to tell these stories and bring their unique cultural perspectives to the franchise is something we’re doing now. We’re really focused on being committed to that and it’s refining “Star Wars” stories we never saw before.

Shirasaki: The “Star Wars” franchise has over 40 years of history, I would love to see how the future vision of “Star Wars” can inspire future creatives.

Star Wars: Visions
Star Wars: Visions (Disney 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd. &

Cole: How authentic are the short films in terms of showing Japanese culture and traditions?

Shirasaki: Each director has a different background, growing up in different regions in Japan – inspired by different films and anime’s. You can find different authentic Japanese cultures within each.

Watch all the episodes of “Star Wars: Visions” streaming on Disney+ Wednesday, September 22.

For more fun follow @DisneyPlus | #StarWarsVisions


English Dub Trailer – Star Wars: Visions

Previous articleShawn Porter On Being the ‘Dictator of the Ring’
Next articleFrom LeBron James – YouTube Originals Announces ‘I Promise’ Documentary | WATCH
Ty Cole
Ty Cole is an Award-winning Entertainment Reporter based in New York City. With over four years of professional experience, he has worked with many publications and created solid relationships with numerous media professionals in the space. He has covered an array of A-list red carpets for major networks including WE-TV, BET, Freeform, VH1, TV One, Lifetime, ABC, The Oscars, and more.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO