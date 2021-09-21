‘Star Wars: Visions’ Producers On Japanese Representation In Anime Short Films | Watch

*”Star Wars” is being re-imagined, diving into the world of anime with “Star Wars: Visions!“

According to Disney, “seven Japanese anime studios bring their unique talent and perspective to “Star Wars: Visions” – a collection of animated short films streaming exclusively on Disney+. Each studio will use their signature animation and storytelling styles to realize their own visions of the galaxy far, far away.”

EUR correspondent Ty Cole spoke to Lucasfilm Vice President James Waugh and “Star Wars: Visions” producer Kanako Shirasaki about authenticity and how they would like to see the franchise expand.

Cole: What was the coolest part about turning “Star Wars” into an anime?

Waugh: Being an anime fan for so long was the coolest. We’ve been incredibly influenced by the anime culture and it’s amazing Disney+ is allowing us to try different things out, where we couldn’t in the past.

Cole: What do you hope to see for future “Star Wars” series?

Waugh: Exploring new facets and finding different, creative voices to tell these stories and bring their unique cultural perspectives to the franchise is something we’re doing now. We’re really focused on being committed to that and it’s refining “Star Wars” stories we never saw before.

Shirasaki: The “Star Wars” franchise has over 40 years of history, I would love to see how the future vision of “Star Wars” can inspire future creatives.

Cole: How authentic are the short films in terms of showing Japanese culture and traditions?

Shirasaki: Each director has a different background, growing up in different regions in Japan – inspired by different films and anime’s. You can find different authentic Japanese cultures within each.

Watch all the episodes of “Star Wars: Visions” streaming on Disney+ Wednesday, September 22.

English Dub Trailer – Star Wars: Visions