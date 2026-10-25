Nicki Minaj’s Lawyers Want Out of $275K Lawsuit, Cite Breakdown

Attorneys representing the rapper and Pink Friday Productions say disagreements over legal strategy and communication have made continued representation difficult.

Nicki Minaj – via eurAI

*Nicki Minaj’s legal troubles have taken another turn, with attorneys representing the rapper asking a New York judge for permission to withdraw from a $275,149.62 lawsuit over unpaid production expenses.

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The law firm Kurzman Eisenberg Corbin & Lever filed its request October 23, citing disagreements over litigation strategy and a breakdown in communication with the superstar.

The dispute involves production company 24/7 Productions, which claims it is owed money for services connected to Minaj’s December 2023 Jingle Ball performances and promotional events.

Among the contested expenses are luxury hotel accommodations, including a $103,730 stay at The Langham in New York.

Minaj and her company, Pink Friday Productions LLC, dispute the allegations, maintaining that the debt was paid and challenging efforts to hold the rapper personally responsible.

Nicki Minaj at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards Arrivals, MGM Grand Hotel, Las Vegas, NV 05-18-14

Nicki Minaj’s Lawyers Cite Irreconcilable Differences

According to AllHipHop, attorney Bruce W. Bieber described the deteriorating relationship in a court filing seeking permission for his firm to withdraw.

“Irreconcilable differences have arisen between KECL and [Nicki Minaj] concerning the conduct of the representation,” Bieber wrote.

“Counsel and [Nicki Minaj] have been unable to align on litigation strategy, and the attorney-client relationship has irretrievably broken down such that continued representation is no longer feasible or appropriate.”

The filing also cited a breakdown in communication, saying continued representation had become “unreasonably difficult.”

Bieber did not disclose the underlying disagreements, citing attorney-client confidentiality. The firm offered to provide additional information privately to the court if necessary.

The attorneys requested time for Minaj and Pink Friday Productions to secure replacement counsel.

Importantly, the filing is a request to withdraw, not confirmation that the judge has approved the firm’s departure.

Nicki Minaj – Depositphotos

Luxury Hotel Bills at Center of $275K Dispute

The lawsuit, filed in March, stems from production services connected to Minaj’s 2023 performances in Chicago and Atlanta, along with New York promotional events for her album “Pink Friday 2.”

According to AllHipHop’s reporting on court records, a seven-night stay at The Langham New York totaled $103,730.

The bill included a suite costing $9,500 per night, additional rooms for Minaj’s team and a private dinner priced at $1,939.66.

A separate stay at the Four Seasons in Fort Lauderdale reportedly cost another $25,197.85.

24/7 Productions alleges it advanced expenses that were never fully reimbursed.

However, Pink Friday Productions argued in a July filing that the disputed debt had been paid.

Minaj’s attorneys also maintained that her ownership interest in the company did not automatically make her personally liable for its obligations.

The latest development follows a separate legal dispute in which another attorney sought to withdraw from representing Minaj earlier this year.

That $10 million lawsuit, brought by former fan Tameer Peak, was subsequently withdrawn in June.

For now, the $275,000 production dispute remains unresolved, and the court must determine whether Minaj’s current attorneys can step aside.

If the withdrawal is approved, the rapper and her company will need new legal representation as the case moves forward.

Nicki Minaj

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