SportsBits: Angel Reese Rejects Proposal, Michael Wilbon Blasts NYT, Kyle Kuzma Calls Out Obama

A viral marriage proposal, a sports journalism controversy and a political clash headline today's stories.

Angel Reese/YouTube screenshot via Women Hooping

*In today’s SportsBits, Angel Reese hilariously rejects an influencer’s marriage proposal, ESPN commentator Michael Wilbon blasts The New York Times over its sports coverage, and Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma criticizes former President Barack Obama‘s campaign remarks in Michigan.

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Angel Reese Shuts Down Influencer’s Marriage Proposal

*With other things on her mind, like winning a championship, Angel Reese has rejected a marriage proposal, and her response left little room for negotiation.

TikTok influencer Tiki, who boasts more than 479,000 followers, attended Game 3 of the WNBA Finals between the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries wearing a tuxedo and carrying a sign reading, “Angel, will you marry me?”

He even shouted, “Angel, I love you,” as Reese approached the free-throw line. Unfortunately, the WNBA star wasn’t interested.

“Not in this lifetime, but I have some fine friendsssss,” Reese commented on his TikTok video.

Ouch! Rejected, but at least he got a referral.

Meanwhile, Reese and the Dream have bigger concerns.

Golden State’s 67-62 Game 4 victory tied the championship series 2-2, setting up a deciding Game 5 Monday.

Reese struggled in the loss, finishing with eight points and nine rebounds. The championship remains undecided, but Tiki’s romantic prospects appear settled.

Michael Wilbon – screenshot

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Michael Wilbon Blasts The New York Times Over Sports Journalism

ESPN commentator Michael Wilbon isn’t hiding his frustration with The New York Times.

Appearing on “The Dan Le Batard Show,” Wilbon delivered a profanity-filled criticism of the newspaper for eliminating its traditional sports department.

“They bailed,” Wilbon declared, accusing the publication of abandoning sports journalism.

He also criticized reports that Times journalists weren’t allowed to appear on ESPN’s “Pardon the Interruption,” which he co-hosts.

The former Washington Post columnist praised his old newsroom, recalling respected sportswriters including Tony Kornheiser, Sally Jenkins, Tom Boswell and David Aldridge, Outkick reported.

In 2023, The New York Times eliminated its standalone sports department, shifting much of its coverage to The Athletic, which it purchased in 2022.

Although the restructuring reportedly involved no immediate layoffs, the newspaper’s traditional sports operation had already been shrinking.

The transition also sparked labor tensions over union representation for Athletic journalists. Wilbon, who joined ESPN full-time in 2010, made clear that he considers the decision a betrayal of a profession that helped establish the newspaper’s reputation.

Kyle Kuzma – via Instagram

Kyle Kuzma Criticizes Barack Obama’s Michigan Campaign Message

Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma is challenging former President Barack Obama‘s campaign messaging in Michigan.

At a Detroit rally Saturday, Obama suggested Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, who is Muslim, and Sen. Elissa Slotkin, who is Jewish, could become a political “power duo” in Washington.

Kuzma, a Flint native, questioned the emphasis on religious identities rather than economic hardship.

“This desperate pysop (sic) is unbearable to watch in Michigan,” Kuzma wrote on X.

He pointed to poverty among Black residents and questioned why politicians weren’t prioritizing those concerns.

El-Sayed faces Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan’s November 3 Senate election. A September 30 Fox News poll showed El-Sayed leading Rogers by one percentage point, with voters identifying the cost of living as a major issue.

Kuzma’s criticism reflects his frustration with campaign messaging he believes overlooks Michigan’s economic challenges.

SportsBits

From Angel Reese’s unforgettable rejection to Michael Wilbon’s newsroom criticism and Kyle Kuzma’s political pushback, today’s SportsBits highlights sports personalities making headlines beyond the game.

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