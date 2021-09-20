Joyner Lucas and Karen Civil Spar on Clubhouse: ‘You Stole 60k From Me’

*Rapper Joyner Lucas took to Twitter to accuse blogger/marketing maven Karen Civil of stealing $60,000 from him.

Here’s more from All Hip Hop:

Joyner Lucas claimed that at the beginning of his career, he paid Civil that money to help him promote his career. But, ultimately, Civil allegedly took the money and ran without giving him any promotion. Additionally, Lucas isn’t the only rapper who has accused Civil of foul play. Back in 2016, Dipset capo Cam’ron took to Instagram to claim that Civil stole $60,000 from his affiliate, as well. Cam’ron went public with the claim after Civil gave an interview claiming that Cam’ron and Jay-Z were enemies (a claim Cam’ron denies).

“This story Karen is telling is just another one of her lies..she stole 60k from my cousin @darealdukedagod (and we still have all the bank statements if u wanna Pursue this KAREN) and has yet to pay him back,” he said.

Listen to a few highlights from his not safe for work Clubhouse rant below.

joyner lucas on clubhouse airing out karen civil and im loving it🤣💯 pic.twitter.com/FsI9YTaAyJ — ミ☆KALOTHE1 (@kalothe1) September 18, 2021

Joyner Lucas mad as hell at Karen Civil 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8jGXcADtgx — Calvin | Kiwi (@Kiwiuh) September 18, 2021

Over the weekend, Karen became the subject of several conversations on the Clubhouse app, at one point she joined a room where she and Lucas aired out their issues. Media personality Jason Lee also joined and revealed that Karen paid a hacker $20K to takedown his popular celebrity news site Hollywood Unlocked.

We previously reported… Civil admitted to “getting her hands dirty” and hiring a 17-year-old hacker to get HU’s Instagram page taken down.

Karen confirmed Jason’s claims, telling the CH room, “He’s absolutely right in a certain sense.”

“Yeah this kid is a hacker and yeah Jason… you playing this game, yeah I hit this n*gga,” she told listeners.

Smh I was broke and down on my last leg bruh. That 60k was literally my last effort to help me get on and you stole that from me when my son was born. The media protects you but wrong is wrong. At this time I had like 5k followers. What you thought I wasn’t gon pop @KarenCivil? pic.twitter.com/ZoHVWgKnTm — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) September 18, 2021

After I spoke up, you had your peoples hit me directly and you tried to threaten me and then tried to make me write this fake ass apology and make myself look crazy to the public eye. See below attached at @KarenCivil’s text back in 2018 to my business partner. Smh pic.twitter.com/RGOKC5MkdB — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) September 18, 2021

Civil went on to say, “nobody promised this n*gga $20K. Nobody promised him a rap career or nothing like that. He decided to double back and tell you some stuff — Jason called me about it. I admitted it to Jason, I apologized to Jason,” she explained.

After her admission, Jason Lee tweeted that he would take legal action, “Karen Civil needs to be in jail and yes, with the confession we will be seeking all legal and prosecutorial remedies available under every law. #OliviaPopeNeverAdmittedHerDirt.”

On Sunday morning, the Clubhouse discussion titled “Jason Lee Sending Karen Civil To Jail” continued and Jason Lee hopped back on. Jason revealed that he lost a “serious line of revenue” and spent $300,000 to get his page back because he refused to take down a post about someone else accusing Karen of stealing money from them.

“I could sit here all morning and I could say my piece, I’m the one who paid $300,000 to get my page back…I’m the one who had their page takedown, I’m the one that had to deal with 9 employees, who I had to make sure I kept their jobs intact when we lost our Instagram and we lost a serious line of revenue.”