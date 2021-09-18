Saturday, September 18, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

Outrageous! Atlanta Man Gets ‘Please Hold’ Message from 911 After Getting Shot | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

Emergency - 911 (Getty)
Getty

*According to #Fox5Atlanta, a man repeatedly received a “please hold” recording when he called 911 after being shot for interrupting a crime.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Kyma restaurant in Buckhead on Sunday evening.

At 7:30 p.m., the waiter took a quick break outside when he noticed two males attempting to break inside a car.

When they noticed the employee, they turned around and shot him. The bullet struck his arm.

The two men sped away in their getaway vehicle.

Shortly after the man tried calling 911, he was repeatedly played a “please hold” recording, as he frustratedly continued to get through to an operator…to read the rest log on to BallerAlert.com (clickable link on profile)

MORE NEWS O(N EURWEB: Boris Kodjoe Talks Prostate Cancer Awareness, Return of ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Previous articleHaitian Migrants to be Flown Back After Thousands Overwhelm Texas Border | VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO