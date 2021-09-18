Outrageous! Atlanta Man Gets ‘Please Hold’ Message from 911 After Getting Shot | VIDEO

*According to #Fox5Atlanta, a man repeatedly received a “please hold” recording when he called 911 after being shot for interrupting a crime.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Kyma restaurant in Buckhead on Sunday evening.

At 7:30 p.m., the waiter took a quick break outside when he noticed two males attempting to break inside a car.

When they noticed the employee, they turned around and shot him. The bullet struck his arm.

The two men sped away in their getaway vehicle.

Shortly after the man tried calling 911, he was repeatedly played a “please hold” recording, as he frustratedly continued to get through to an operator…to read the rest log on to BallerAlert.com (clickable link on profile)

MORE NEWS O(N EURWEB: Boris Kodjoe Talks Prostate Cancer Awareness, Return of ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’