Boris Kodjoe Talks Prostate Cancer Awareness, Return of ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’

*Actor Boris Kodjoe has teamed up with Depend and the Prostate Cancer Foundation for Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

“It was a very personal decision, because a close friend of mine, who was actually a mentor, experienced prostate cancer,” Kodjoe told BLACK ENTERPRISE about the partnership.

“It was a no brainer for me, you know, and the initiative, that’s called Stand Strong for Men’s Health speaks to the taboos really, that we as men, especially Black men have that keep us from talking to each other about these kinds of things.”

Kodjoe hopes the initiative motivates more men to have hard conversations about their health.

“We don’t want others to perceive us as being weak or vulnerable,” Kodjoe admits. “So, so sometimes we are missing out on valuable information that can really help.”

As part of the initiative, for every purchase of select products, Depend will donate up to $350,000 to the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

“This affects 1 in 8 men nationwide,” Kodjoe said. “So there’s a lot of people who are affected.”

“It helps initiatives like or, or even tests like the Smith polygenic risk test to be supported, which is designed to detect early-stage disease in Black men,” Kodjoe explained.

The veteran actor can next be seen on the scripted series “The Real Husbands of Hollywood.” After five years, the series is returning for a six-episode limited revival at BET+, with Kevin Hart, Duane Martin, JB Smoove, Nelly, Nick Cannon, Robin Thicke, Cynthia McWilliams and Jackie Long.

The original series debuted on BET in 2013 and ran for five seasons. The show was created by Hart, Chris Spencer, and Ralph R. Farquhar, and followed famous Hollywood men who are married, with each playing a fictionalized version of themselves, per Variety.

“Every time you step on set with these fools, it’s just hysteria,” he said. “You know, it’s just so funny all day, laughing. It’s, it’s like being at your weekly poker game, but every day for six weeks.”

“Kevin is losing his mind over competing with The Rock for who’s doing more good in the community,” Kodjoe shared of what viewers can expect on the upcoming sixth season. “And so he sort of needs our help and sort of winning that prize.”