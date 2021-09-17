Friday, September 17, 2021
New Poll Reveals More Americans Approve of Interracial Marriage

By Ny MaGee
interracial couple - black female & white male
interracial couple

*According to a new Gallup poll, Americans’ approval of interracial marriage has hit an all-time high.

Here’s more from The Hill:

According to survey results, 94 percent of U.S. adults approve of interracial marriage, which Gallup specifies as marriage between white and Black people. The figures are up 7 percentage points from polling in 2013. Today, 93 percent of white Americans approve of interracial marriage compared to 96 percent of nonwhite Americans. 

READ MORE: Interracial Relationships in Modern Pop Culture

Per Gallop, in 1991, 27% of U.S. adults aged 50 and older approved of interracial marriages, compared with 91% today.

The poll interviewed 1,007 adults in the U.S. from July 6 to 21. 

After the Supreme Court legalized interracial marriage in the 1967 Loving v. Virginia case, the approval rating increased to 20 percent, according to the report.

Richard and Mildred Loving became the landmark 1960s Supreme Court case known as Loving v. Virginia.

Richard, a white man, and his black wife Mildred, were arrested in 1959 and were eventually sentenced to a year in prison for their interracial marriage. At the time, it was illegal for an interracial couple to marry out of state and return to live in Virginia.

The Supreme Court ruled in the Lovings’ favor in 1967 with the decision also ending all race-based marriage restrictions in the U.S.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

