What The Cast Of Issa Rae’s ‘Sweet Life: Los Angeles’ Have To Say About The Series – WATCH

*The new, coming-of-age, reality series “Sweet Life: Los Angeles” gives an unique view of a young Black friend group in pursuit of their dreams.

Executive produced by LA’s very own Issa Rae, the series has become increasingly popular – leaving fans craving for more!

EUR correspondent Briana Wright spoke to cast members Tylynn Burns, Amanda Scott and Briana Jones about what the show has to offer and where their at now since filming has stopped.

Reality TV is often associated with celebrity status, glamorous lifestyles and adult living. However, Scott emphasized how SLLA stands out for blending Cali glam, with youth, Black culture, and the grind.

“This is really just a profile of our lives in our twenties doing what we can to make ourselves proud, to make our parents proud, to make our friends proud, and there’s really just no shows like it,” said Scott.

Despite its uniqueness, it wouldn’t be reality TV without a little bit of drama. As one of the few single cast mates, Jones had some dating troubles with other cast members (Jordan Bentley) but disclosed she’s now exclusive with someone new.

“Jordan and I are good friends…I mean, it’s been trial and error. I’m not actually dating right now. I’m kind of focused on one person,” said Jones.

Much like a lot of its viewers, “Sweet Life: Los Angeles” embodies the time in one’s life when you’re just trying to figure it out. It doesn’t quite have all the answers but depicts the process and the hustle, which Burns described as part of her journey.

“I think people have to put themselves out there and try new things…grow with it and go through it. I think that’s really the key ingredient to success,” said Burns.

Stream season one of “Sweet Life: Los Angeles” on HBO MAX now.