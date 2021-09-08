NeNe Leakes Reunites with ‘RHOA’ Costars at Husband’s Celebration of Life Event

*NeNe Leakes gathered with several of her former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” costars to pay tribute to her husband Gregg Leakes one week after his death from colon cancer.

Leakes hosted a celebration of life at her Linnethia Lounge in Atlanta on Monday (Sept. 6). Per Entertainment Tonight, she was joined by Lisa Wu, Phaedra Parks, Marlo Hampton, Porsha Williams and Eva Marcille. Keke Wyatt and gospel stars Yolanda Adams, Kim Burrell and Le’Andria Johnson performed at the event.

“Today we celebrate you Gregg with love, just the way you wanted it,” NeNe captioned an Instagram post on Monday alongside a throwback PDA photo. Peep the image below.

READ MORE: NeNe Leakes Pays Tribute to Husband Gregg After His Death from Colon Cancer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nene Leakes (@neneleakes)

“It took a whole day for me to decide if i wanted to post pictures from Gregg’s “Celebration Of Life”Ceremony. (The rest of the pictures will be in my story),” wrote Leakes in the caption of a photo of herself from the event. “What a celebration it was! Packed Packed Packed! I am grateful for all of you❤️🙏🏾THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART! I LOVE GREGG SO MUCH AND MISS HIM A LOT💔 I will continue to be strong and celebrate his life.”

We reported earlier that Gregg died after a battle with colon cancer, his publicist and longtime family friend Ernest Dukes confirmed earlier this month. He was 66 years old.

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes,” Dukes wrote in a statement. “We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”