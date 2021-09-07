NeNe Leakes Pays Tribute to Husband Gregg After His Death from Colon Cancer

*NeNe Leakes hit up social media to honor her late husband Gregg one week after his death from colon cancer.

On Monday, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum shared a sweet photo of her and Gregg kissing. She captioned the image: “Today we celebrate you Gregg with love, just the way you wanted it💔.” Peep the post below.

We reported earlier that Gregg died after a years-long battle with colon cancer, his publicist and longtime family friend Ernest Dukes confirmed earlier this month. He was 66 years old.

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes,” Dukes wrote in a statement. “We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”

The sad news came days after NeNe shared that her husband of over 20 years was “transitioning to the other side.” She revealed Gregg’s health status to guests at her Linnethia Lounge in Duluth, Georgia, on Saturday, August 28, per Us Weekly.

“It’s difficult,” Leakes said in a post update with fans over the summer.

Gregg, who was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2018, had been in remission for two years. In June, NeNe revealed the cancer returned and Gregg spent weeks in the hospital for treatment.

“He’s super small,” she added. “If you’ve ever been around somebody who’s had cancer before, he’s different. He’s different.”

Nene and Gregg married in 1997 and divorced in 2011, but they reconciled and remarried in June 2013.