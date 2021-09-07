Tracy Morgan Gets Emotional At Rehab Center Where He Recovered from Crash

*Tracy Morgan revisited the hospital bed where he recovered from his near-fatal car accident.

“Tracy became emotional and started crying,” said a rep at Hackensack Meridian JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Center, per Page Six. “He was very thankful to all the nurses and doctors who helped him recover. Tracy was joined by nurse Jackie and Dr. [Brian] Greenwald, who cared for him while he was a patient.”’

Morgan’s tour van was hit by a Walmart truck in June 2014, while he was heading home on the New Jersey Turnpike after a gig in Delaware. Hi longtime collaborator, comedian Jimmy Mack, died in the accident.

Morgan suffered multiple broken bones and head injuries and spent nearly a month recuperating at the center. Per Page Six, he recently visited the room with the docs who treated him after the accident that left him in a coma.

Morgan reportedly shared “the story of his recovery after being in a coma” with patients and their families.

“[Many of them] called Morgan’s visit inspiring,” said the rep, “Several said seeing Morgan’s amazing recovery and return to the national stage as a comic and actor after his brain injury provided inspiration and hope during their own challenges.”

As we previously reported, Morgan was involved in a minor traffic incident in the summer of 2019 while driving his brand new Bugatti Veyron in midtown Manhattan.

“The Last OG” star purchased the $2 million dollar vehicle minutes before the collision. According to reports, he was only half a mile from the dealership when he was sideswiped by a woman driving a Honda CR-V. After the incident, Morgan tweeted, “It wasn’t my fault,” and the NYPD is backing him up on that.

Morgan joked about the experience during a comedy tour. “I called my wife to tell her, and the first thing she asked was: ‘How much are we getting?’ ”

Morgan also brought up his near-fatal 2014 crash and being hit by a Walmart truck.

“It could have been worse. I could have been hit by a Bob’s Discount Furniture truck!” he cracked.