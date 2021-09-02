Thursday, September 2, 2021
Naomi Campbell Admits She Choose a Successful Career Over Finding Soulmate

By Ny MaGee
Getty
Getty

*Supermodel Naomi Campbell has never been married and says she sacrificed finding a soulmate to have a successful career. 

“I’d say the sacrifice is really finding that soul mate who will understand you,” she told The Cut.

Campbell, 51, added, “I’m strong, but I’m also sensitive. I know that in relationships I have to compromise.”

As reported by Page Six, the model has been linked to several high-profile men in the past. Here’s more from the outlet:

In 1993, she was briefly engaged to U2’s bassist, Adam Clayton. She was later engaged to Flavio Briatore, a controversial Italian businessman, but they split in 2002 after four years together. Campbell has also been linked to Leonardo DiCaprio, Usher and Robert DeNiro in the past — as well as former One Direction singer Liam Payne and British rapper Skepta in recent years.

READ MORE: Naomi Campbell Welcomes First Baby at 50: ‘A Beautiful Little Blessing Has Chosen Me to Be Her Mother’

Naomi Campbell (glamorous) - Getty
Naomi Campbell – Getty

In May, Campbell welcomed her first baby, sharing a pic on social media of her hand holding the infant’s feet 

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” Campbell captioned the Instagram post. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

Naomi’s celeb friends didn’t waste time sending her congratulatory notes on becoming a parent. There was  actress Zoe Saldana, who wrote, “❤️❤️❤️ oh my goodness congrats lady! What a blessing!!!”

Here’s what designer Marc Jacobs said, “Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around. ❤️❤️❤️”

“Many many many congratulations to you and to your family,” wrote Jodie Turner-Smith, “the village that will now rally around you and support you in cultivating that little angel!!!! what an incredible blessing!!! 💞💞💞”

It remains unknown who the biological father of Campbell’s baby is.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

