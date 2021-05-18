Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Naomi Campbell Welcomes First Baby at 50: ‘A Beautiful Little Blessing Has Chosen Me to Be Her Mother’

By Fisher Jack
Naomi Campbell (glamorous) - Getty
Naomi Campbell – Getty

*Join us in congratulating Naomi Campbell because she now is the mother of a baby girl according to reports!

Via Instagram, the world-renowned supermodel/actress, 50, welcomed her first baby, sharing a pic of her hand holding the infant’s feet.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” Campbell captioned the Tuesday post. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

Naomi’s celeb friends didn’t waste time sending her congratulatory notes on becoming a parent. There was  actress Zoe Saldana, who wrote, “❤️❤️❤️ oh my goodness congrats lady! What a blessing!!!”

Here’s what designer Marc Jacobs said, “Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around. ❤️❤️❤️”

“Many many many congratulations to you and to your family,” wrote Jodie Turner-Smith, “the village that will now rally around you and support you in cultivating that little angel!!!! what an incredible blessing!!! 💞💞💞”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: EUR Podcast ‘For the Record’: Meet James DuBose, the Man Behind Fox Soul

 

Campbell’s announcement is part of a growing trend. More women are choosing to have children later in life, whether naturally or by surrogacy, reports Marketwatch. Three years ago, Senator Tammy Duckworth, then aged 50, the Democratic senator from Illinois, gave birth to a baby girl. She was the first serving U.S. senator to have a baby.

“I’m hardly alone or unique as a working parent,” she said at the time.

Campbell told Evening Standard magazine back in May of 2017 that she has thought about becoming a mother but wasn’t in a rush to make it happen at a specific time.

“I think about having children all the time,” she said at the time. “But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want.”

Campbell then told WSJ. Magazine in October 2019, as far as having kids went at that time, “Not yet — I’ll see what the universe brings me.”

