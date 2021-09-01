Rose McGowan Calls Oprah ‘As Fake As They Come’ Over Weinstein Friendship

*Rose McGowan has called out Oprah Winfrey over her fake support of the #MeToo movement.

“I am glad more are seeing the ugly truth of @Oprah,” McGowan 47, tweeted Sunday along with an old photo of Oprah alongside convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein. “I wish she were real, but she isn’t.”

McGowan, a survivor of sexual assault, continued, “From being pals with Weinstein to abandoning & destroying Russell Simmon’s [sic] victims, she is about supporting a sick power structure for personal gain, she is as fake as they come. #lizard.”

The actress is one of the first women to accuse Weinstein’ of rape.

Weinstein was found guilty of two felonies in February 2020.

We previously reported, via (Via UrbanHollywood411) that Winfrey took her name off a documentary detailing sexual abuse allegations against Russell Simmons, but she said her decision is “not a victory lap” for the hip-hop mogul.

Asked by CBS This Morning why she pulled her name off the movie ahead of its debut at the Sundance Film Festival last year, Winfrey said she was troubled by “inconsistencies” in the film, not by pressure from Simmons, who has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

“This is not a victory for Russell,” Winfrey stated. “I unequivocally say that I did not pull out because of Russell. This is not a victory lap for him. I cannot be silenced by a Russell Simmons after all I’ve been through.”

Winfrey caught major backlash for aligning herself with the production.