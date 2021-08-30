Monday, August 30, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Arts

Watch the Oprah Winfrey-Narrated ‘This Is Broadway’ Film to Promote its Post-Lockdown Comeback

By EURPublisher01
0

Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo as Miss Celie in Broadway’s “The Color Purple,” part of the Broadway League’s “This is Broadway” film

*Oprah Winfrey has been recruited to help Broadway get back in full swing after the 18-month COVID-19 shutdown.

The Broadway League has tapped Winfrey to narrate a short film for its new “This Is Broadway” initiative, which aims to welcome theater lovers back to Times Square. It brings together unprecedented partnerships between theater owners, behind-the-scenes professionals, and industry competitors to create a unified comeback campaign.

“This is Broadway brings together the joy and excitement we all feel for this art form and the rebound of New York City. Broadway reopening means 97,000 workers returning to their jobs and the insatiable desire for live performance back on stage,” says Charlotte St. Martin, President, Broadway League. “I am so thankful for all the work that went into creating this moment of unity and I look forward to all theater fans seeing a show this fall!”

The Winfrey-narrated film features Hugh Jackman, Bruce Springsteen, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sara Bareilles, Billy Porter, Angela Lansbury, Ethel Merman, James Earl Jones and Denzel Washington, to name a few. The film also includes footage from 99 Broadway shows, 735 actors and one dog, highlighting the rich history of Broadway, and the exciting new shows yet to come.

Watch the short film in its entirety below;

Previous articleSupreme Court Overturns President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Eviction Ban
Next articleTheodore Barnes is Making TV History with Comedian Ms. Pat [EUR Exclusive]
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO