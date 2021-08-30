Watch the Oprah Winfrey-Narrated ‘This Is Broadway’ Film to Promote its Post-Lockdown Comeback

*Oprah Winfrey has been recruited to help Broadway get back in full swing after the 18-month COVID-19 shutdown.

The Broadway League has tapped Winfrey to narrate a short film for its new “This Is Broadway” initiative, which aims to welcome theater lovers back to Times Square. It brings together unprecedented partnerships between theater owners, behind-the-scenes professionals, and industry competitors to create a unified comeback campaign.

“This is Broadway brings together the joy and excitement we all feel for this art form and the rebound of New York City. Broadway reopening means 97,000 workers returning to their jobs and the insatiable desire for live performance back on stage,” says Charlotte St. Martin, President, Broadway League. “I am so thankful for all the work that went into creating this moment of unity and I look forward to all theater fans seeing a show this fall!”

The Winfrey-narrated film features Hugh Jackman, Bruce Springsteen, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sara Bareilles, Billy Porter, Angela Lansbury, Ethel Merman, James Earl Jones and Denzel Washington, to name a few. The film also includes footage from 99 Broadway shows, 735 actors and one dog, highlighting the rich history of Broadway, and the exciting new shows yet to come.

Watch the short film in its entirety below;