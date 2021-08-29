Twitter Comes For Bey and Momma Knowles Wasn’t Having It

*Recently, Jay Z and Beyoncé took part in a new series of ads for Tiffany & Co. In the photos were a yet unseen Basquiat painting, as well as a 128.54 carat diamond from the Kimberly Mines of South Africa.

And, as you may have expected, here come the ambiguously butt-hurt negroes swooping in on a wing and a prayer with their trauma-fueled hot takes about things that have little to no bearing on their everyday lives.

“This is not just ‘a necklace’ it’s a blood diamond that was mined off the blood of south africans, if they didn’t meet their quota their hands and feet were mutilated or were just killed [sic],” one person tweeted, according to the Post.

“Beyoncé doing a Tiffany’s campaign wearing a blood diamond doesn’t sit well for her brand ESPECIALLY given her African influenced work in the past few years,” another said.

Tina Knowles-Lawson was like ‘Nah-uh-uh. Hol’ up!”

“How many of you socially conscious activist own diamonds? I thought so! Well guess what did you go to try to check to see where the diamond came from? Probably not!” she wrote.

“So when you guys get engaged you won’t have a diamond you gonna put on a sterling silver band And you better check out where it came from and the origin of where came from and why you add it check out the calls for the Leather that you weird because they made it came from another country to ban and not buy diamonds right because your righteous [sic] !!”

Beyonce became the first Black person, and the fourth person overall, to wear the diamond necklace. It was famously worn by Audrey Hepburn in a publicity shoot for the 1961 film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and later by Lady Gaga at the 2019 Oscars.

And I’d bet you a thousand dollars nobody batted an eye about “blood diamonds” or anything else.

It was only when a Black woman wore them that these self-hating dregs of the Twitter-verse cry foul.

Disguising their jealousy as calls for justice.

(Pathetic.)

As part of its partnership with the Carters, Tiffany & Co. is pledging a $2 million commitment towards scholarship and internship programs for historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).