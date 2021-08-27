Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez Are Obsessed with True Crime in New Hulu Series

*We caught up with longtime friends Steve Martin and Martin Short to dish about reuniting for the new Hulu comedy series “Only Murders in the Building,” co-starring Selena Gomez.

“Only Murders in the Building” follows three strangers “who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.”

Martin created the series with John Hoffman, who executive produces along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Jamie Babbitt, “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal.

Martin and Short have worked together on “Three Amigos,” “Father of the Bride” and provided voiceover for the “Prince of Egypt.” Since 2015, they have headlined a series of live comedy tours. The legendary comedians are teaming once more for Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building”.

The duo dished about the project earlier this month during the Hule presentation at the Television Critics Association’s Summer Press Tour.

“We’ve been doing an extended tour of our two-man show for many years now, so we certainly had that,” said Short when we asked about his collaborative work with Steve Martin. “But to extend it to television was never, up until Steve had his meeting with Dan and they got thinking about the series, he and I had never talked about, hey, we should do a TV series together,” he explained to EURweb’s Ny MaGee.

“We never even talked about doing a movie together again,” Steve added.

“And the experience was as happy and joyful and creative as you could dream it to be,” said Short.

“Yeah. And so I think we’re very lucky to have this, you know, late in life after we’ve done a lot of our work. And to have this thing that’s so much fun and creative. I mean, I wasn’t even going to be in this, and I sort of thought, well, I’ll do it if Marty does it,” Martin added, with Short responding, “And then I agreed to do it, and then when they hired the director, they had Steve read,” he joked.

Selena Gomez told us that she’s looking forward to tapping into social media when the series airs to see what her fans think of the show.

“This is the reason why I actually like social media, is being able to talk about things that I’m incredibly passionate about,” she shared. “I will be very excited to actually talk about something that is exciting, and not about my personal life.”

“I’m dying to talk about my personal life. Nobody asks,” said Martin.

Hulu will premiere the first episode of “Only Murders in the Building” on August 31, with new episodes released weekly.