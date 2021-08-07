Saturday, August 7, 2021
OJ Says He Avoids LA ‘Case He Might Encounter the ‘Real’ Suspect

By Fisher Jack
OJ Simpson
*O.J. Simpson recently spoke with Tim Graham of TheAthletic.com and revealed why he still has “trouble with L.A” and avoids going there.

While claiming his innocence again in the killing of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman, which happened 27 years ago, Simpson explained that “people may think this is self-serving, but I might be sitting next to whoever did it. I really don’t know who did this.”

Suggesting that the “real” suspect behind the crime may still be out there, the 74-year-old added, “I figured eventually somebody would confess to something, you know? I had one suspect I told my lawyers to look at. I still think he might be involved, but I can’t talk about it.”

Fisher Jack

