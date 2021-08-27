Friday, August 27, 2021
ABC Taps Steve Harvey for Unscripted Courtroom Series to Rule on Real Cases

By Ny MaGee
*Steve Harvey has been tapped to host a new courtroom series for ABC.

Per the network, the “10-episode courtroom comedy series will feature real cases, with Harvey welcoming a variety of conflicts and characters to his courtroom – from small claims to big disputes and everything in between. Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense.”

The one-hour primetime unscripted “Judge Steve Harvey” will air on ABC sometime in 2022. 

READ MORE: Architect Behind Steve Harvey’s Career Spills Secrets & Talks Making Money / WATCH

The series is produced by Den of Thieves in association with Walt Disney Television’s newly formed alternative unit. Steve Harvey, Brandon Williams, and Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, Jared Morrell and Barb Bialkowski serve as executive producers, with Myeshia Mizuno as showrunner. 

Per Variety, casting is currently underway by MysticArt Pictures, which says on its looking “nationwide for roommates, friends, siblings, neighbors, co-workers and more that have humor, heart and passion who are ready to settle their case by a legendary celebrity.” All awards and judgments will be paid by production.

Filming for the series will take place in October and November. 

ABC’s additional lineup of primetime unscripted series includes: “$100,000 Pyramid,” “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “American Idol,” “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette,” “Bachelor in Paradise,” “Card Sharks,” “Celebrity Dating Game,” “Celebrity Family Feud,” “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” “The Chase,” “Dancing with the Stars,” “Holey Moley,” “The Hustler,” “Jeopardy! National College Championship,” “The Match Game,” “Press Your Luck,” “Shark Tank,” “Supermarket Sweep,” “To Tell the Truth,” “The Ultimate Surfer,” “When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren” and “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

