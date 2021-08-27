ABC Taps Steve Harvey for Unscripted Courtroom Series to Rule on Real Cases

*Steve Harvey has been tapped to host a new courtroom series for ABC.

Per the network, the “10-episode courtroom comedy series will feature real cases, with Harvey welcoming a variety of conflicts and characters to his courtroom – from small claims to big disputes and everything in between. Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense.”

The one-hour primetime unscripted “Judge Steve Harvey” will air on ABC sometime in 2022.

The series is produced by Den of Thieves in association with Walt Disney Television’s newly formed alternative unit. Steve Harvey, Brandon Williams, and Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, Jared Morrell and Barb Bialkowski serve as executive producers, with Myeshia Mizuno as showrunner.

Per Variety, casting is currently underway by MysticArt Pictures, which says on its looking “nationwide for roommates, friends, siblings, neighbors, co-workers and more that have humor, heart and passion who are ready to settle their case by a legendary celebrity.” All awards and judgments will be paid by production.

Filming for the series will take place in October and November.

