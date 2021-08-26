Flavor Flav to Appear on Dr. Dre’s ‘Detox’ Album: ‘That’s Big to Me, Bro’

*Public Enemy’s Flavor Flav chopped it up with Steve-O on his Wild Ride! podcast and spilled details about Dr. Dre’s hotly-anticipated “Detox” album.

“I was just over Dre’s house a week and a half ago,” he said. “One of the best people in the world, man. Not only that, but I’m honored for him to have me record something at his house for his upcoming album that’s getting ready to come out. That’s big to me, man. C’mon. Flavor Flav on a Dr. Dre album? Man. Word. That’s big to me, bro.”

Meanwhile, hip-hop icon DJ Grandmaster Flash claims Dr. Dre’s new music will “change the game.”

Flash and Dre recently linked up in LA where the famed music producer played some new music that will apparently have a huge impact on the culture.

Grandmaster Flash recently shared a photo of himself with Dr. Dre on Instagram and added the caption: “GRANDMASTER FLASH & DR. DRE,” he wrote in the caption. “Here in LA doing the Disco Oasis with Nile Rogers tonite, I get a call from one of my heroes he invites me to the CRIB.

“He takes me down to the STUDIO he played me a project that will change the game!! Totally incredible, we top off the day for 2hrs talkin about Music, Family Health and Life thanks for the Invite Dr Dre.”

Following Dre’s brain aneurysm and subsequent hospitalization in January, he gave fans a teaser of his latest project via a diss track about his ex-wife Nicole Young.

The track was previewed in February during an Instagram Live by DJ Silk. In the clip, Dre can be heard rapping about their bitter divorce battle and the brain aneurysm he suffered earlier this year.

No word yet on when “Detox” will drop.