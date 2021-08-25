Two Teens Charged in Street Race Crash That Killed Comedian Tony Baker’s Son

*Two teens have been charged with murder in connection with a reported street racing crash that killed three people, including the son of comedian Tony Baker.

The deadly incident occurred earlier this month in Burbank, California.

Cerain Baker, 21 and his companions Jaiden Johnson, 20, Natalee Moghaddam, 19, and another unnamed occupant were “ejected” from their car when the vehicle was struck by two other vehicles that were reportedly street racing, Burbank police said in a press release, per PEOPLE.

Cerain, Johnson and Moghaddam died of “multiple blunt force injuries,” while the fourth occupant “sustained serious injuries,” according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Tony told NBC Los Angeles that his son’s death “feels like it’s not real.”

Here’s more from NBC:

Hamlet Arseni Aghajanyan, 19, and an unidentified 17-year-old juvenile were arrested on Aug. 19, both on three counts of murder and one count of reckless driving, according to the Burbank Police Department.

Aghajanyan, behind the wheel of a Kia, and the 17-year-old, driving a Mercedes Benz, were racing on Glenoaks Boulevard when they crashed into a Volkswagen on Aug. 3, according to police. The Volkswagen was not involved in the race.

The three victims were thrown from the Volkswagen, “sustained serious injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene,” according to police.

“In my 19-year-career, I haven’t seen anything like this, personally,” Burbank Police Department Sgt. Emil Brimway told ABC7. “Not to this magnitude and this level of debris over a two-city block span.”

“Natalee was one of a kind type of person,” said friend Ava Recchia. “She always would light up a room, and she always touched everyone. She made an imprint on every single person she was friends with.”

Recchia and Natalee had been friends since middle school.

“She always talked about him,” Recchia said. “I don’t really know for sure what their friendship was, but I talked to her a few days ago and she said ‘I’m going to go hang out with this guy I like named Cerain, and I’m so excited.’ And it’s just really unfortunate how things ended up.”