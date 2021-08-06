Son of Comedian Tony Baker Killed By Alleged Street Racers in Horrific Crash

*The son of comedian/actor Tony Baker was killed in a horrific car crash this week in Burbank, California.

Cerain Baker, 21 and his companions Jaiden Johnson, 20, Natalee Moghaddam, 19, and another unnamed occupant were “ejected” from their car when the vehicle was struck by two other vehicles that were reportedly street racing, Burbank police said in a press release Wednesday, per PEOPLE.

Cerain, Johnson and Moghaddam died of “multiple blunt force injuries,” while the fourth occupant “sustained serious injuries,” according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Tony told NBC Los Angeles that his son’s death “feels like it’s not real.”

“We get waves of grief. We sob uncontrollably. Then it’s back to regular conversation,” he added.

“Natalee was one of a kind type of person,” said friend Ava Recchia. “She always would light up a room, and she always touched everyone. She made an imprint on every single person she was friends with.”

Recchia and Natalee have been friends since middle school.

“She always talked about him,” Recchia said. “I don’t really know for sure what their friendship was, but I talked to her a few days ago and she said ‘I’m going to go hang out with this guy I like named Cerain, and I’m so excited.’ And it’s just really unfortunate how things ended up.”

Here’s more from PEOPLE:

The collision took place at a Burbank intersection when the Volkswagen carrying Cerain, his music producer Jaiden and Moghaddam, “was attempting to negotiate a left turn from southbound Glenoaks Boulevard to eastbound Andover Drive,” police said.

The two other cars involved, a gray Kia and a black Mercedes Benz, had been “traveling northbound on Glenoaks Boulevard at a high rate of speed for several blocks and appeared to be racing,” police said.

The driver of the Kia “sustained serious injuries” and was taken to a local trauma center. The two occupants of the Mercedes were uninjured and released from the scene after they were interviewed by investigators, police said.

“In my 19-year-career, I haven’t seen anything like this, personally,” Burbank Police Department Sgt. Emil Brimway told ABC7. “Not to this magnitude and this level of debris over a two-city block span.”

Burbank Police will reportedly file serious charges against the drivers involved.