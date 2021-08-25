Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Pelosi: Voting Bill Passed in House has ‘Ironclad’ Constitutional Basis to Survive SCOTUS Challenges

Rep. Terri A. Sewell (D-Ala.) holds a photo of the late congressman John Lewis (D-Ga.) at an event outside the Capitol on Aug. 24. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
*House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Democrats have given the John Lewis Voting Rights Act a rock-solid constitutional basis that will survive a Supreme Court challenge.

With zero Republican votes on Tuesday, House Democrats approved new legislation aimed at protecting the right to vote on, amid an onslaught of new restrictive election laws from Republican-controlled state legislatures around the country..

“Whatever it is, if they are just saying that the constitutional basis for the legislation was not ironclad enough, then we made sure that it was,” Speaker Pelosi said. “Congresswoman [Terri] Sewall has been working on this issue. She represents Selma in the congress. Her connection to Congressman John Lewis and voting rights and sacrifices made is a great one. I was proud she prevailed.”

Democrats say the bill, known as H.R. 4, would strengthen the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which had been weakened by a pair of Supreme Court rulings over the course of the last decade. Its supporters say that would make it more difficult for states to restrict future voting access.

While the bill passed the House along party lines, with 219 Democrats in favor and all 212 Republicans opposed, it now faces steep GOP opposition in the evenly divided Senate. Republicans have characterized the legislation as a federal overreach into the state’s role in election processes.

