Boys (6,8) Steer SUV to Safety After Father Shot/Killed on Houston Freeway | VIDEO

*Last Friday (08-20-21) two children ages 6 and 8 had to steer their father’s car off the road to safety after he was fatally shot while driving.⁠

⁠

According to a spokesman for #Houston’s police department, the incident happened at around 11 p.m. Police say that the 29-year-old father was driving with his sons on Interstate 10 when a bullet fatally struck him.⁠

⁠

#KHOU said the children were able to lead the car off the highway to a nearby strip mall to receive assistance.⁠

⁠

According to reports, a witness had allegedly walked out of a restaurant, called 9-1-1, and helped the two boys.⁠

⁠

The father was pronounced dead at the scene, but the two boys didn’t suffer from any injuries.⁠

⁠

"We don't know if it was road rage or if it was someone actually trying to get these individuals," Lt. R. Willkens of the Houston Police Department told KTRK-TV. "So, prayers for their family. The kids are safe right now."

