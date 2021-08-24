Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Boys (6,8) Steer SUV to Safety After Father Shot/Killed on Houston Freeway | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
SUV in Houston Freeway Shooting
2 boys (6,8) steered this SUV to safety after their father was shot and killed while driving the vehicle on a Houston area freeway

*Last Friday (08-20-21) two children ages 6 and 8 had to steer their father’s car off the road to safety after he was fatally shot while driving.⁠

According to a spokesman for #Houston’s police department, the incident happened at around 11 p.m. Police say that the 29-year-old father was driving with his sons on Interstate 10 when a bullet fatally struck him.⁠

#KHOU said the children were able to lead the car off the highway to a nearby strip mall to receive assistance.⁠

According to reports, a witness had allegedly walked out of a restaurant, called 9-1-1, and helped the two boys.⁠

The father was pronounced dead at the scene, but the two boys didn’t suffer from any injuries.⁠

“We don’t know if it was road rage or if it was someone actually trying to get these individuals,” Lt. R. Willkens of the Houston Police Department told KTRK-TV. “So, prayers for their family. The kids are safe right now.”…to read the rest log on to BallerAlert.com (clickable link on profile)

Scroll down to watch video report.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

WATCH this report on the heartbreaking incident:

Fisher Jack

